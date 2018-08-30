Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK (FB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Facebook : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Facebook, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $500,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2018 | 09:26pm CEST

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Facebook, Inc. ("Facebook" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: FB) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/511082/shaw%20law%20logo%202.png

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between April 26, 2018, and July 25, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before September 25, 2018.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Facebook specifically made misleading statements and failed to disclose that the number of daily and monthly active users of its platform was declining. Additionally, due to both currency conditions and a concentration of efforts on promotion of features such as Facebook Stories, which have lower levels of monetization and profitability, the Company expected slower revenue growth and falling margins. Based on these facts, the lawsuit alleges that Facebook made false and materially misleading statements throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Facebook, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.
Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.
www.schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FACEBOOK
09:26pFACEBOOK : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Ag..
AC
06:19pFACEBOOK : Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against F..
AC
04:39pFACEBOOK : Banned From Facebook, Myanmar's Top General Finds Russian Refuge -- U..
DJ
02:28pFACEBOOK : Banned From Facebook, Myanmar's Top General Finds Russian Refuge
DJ
12:08pFACEBOOK : #39;s Head of News Products Alex Hardiman joins The Atlantic
AQ
08:19aFACEBOOK : extends Watch and mid-roll beyond the U.S.
AQ
07:21aJOHNSTON PRESS : Media giant's share price sinks after revenue drop
AQ
08/29Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Fa..
PR
08/29U.S. Senate panel to hear from Twitter, Facebook next week
RE
08/29FACEBOOK : Watch video to roll out internationally
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
12:05p100 ARTICLES : The Cannabis Bubble, The China Opportunity, And Top Picks For The.. 
09:30aGoogle's Titan Key gets general release; Trump sends mixed signals on regulat.. 
01:08aHigh Tech And More Mo' 
08/29Tech Turtle Portfolio Update 
08/29Facebook Buyers See A Bargain 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 55 662 M
EBIT 2018 24 827 M
Net income 2018 21 261 M
Finance 2018 41 325 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 24,38
P/E ratio 2019 21,22
EV / Sales 2018 8,40x
EV / Sales 2019 6,52x
Capitalization 509 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 210 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK-0.32%508 901
TWITTER INC47.23%26 896
MATCH GROUP INC62.34%14 227
LINE CORP5.35%10 558
SINA CORP-28.15%5 151
DENA CO LTD-18.21%2 590
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.