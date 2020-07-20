Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Facebook : Trump campaign runs Facebook ads on whether TikTok should be banned

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/20/2020 | 04:39pm EDT

U.S. President Donald Trump's re-election campaign ran Facebook ads this weekend claiming that the Chinese-owned short video app TikTok is spying on users.

The ads link to a survey asking whether TikTok, which is owned by Beijing-based tech giant ByteDance, should be banned in the United States. They also ask for respondents' names and contact details.

"TikTok is spying on you," claimed one ad. "TikTok has been caught red handed by monitoring what is on your phone's clipboard," it said.

TikTok is facing scrutiny in Washington over concerns that China could force the company to turn over its user data.

Earlier this month, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the United States was "certainly looking at" banning Chinese social media apps, including TikTok. India banned TikTok and other Chinese apps in June.

TikTok has said that it has never provided user data to China and that it would not do so if asked, and a spokeswoman told Reuters on Monday the company has "no higher priority than promoting a safe app experience that protects our users' privacy."

Last month, when Apple released to developers a test version of its iOS operating system with new privacy features, developers showed images of TikTok's app triggering notifications that it was copying data from users' clipboards, where data is temporarily stored while copying and pasting from one app to another.

TikTok said the notifications were caused by an anti-spam feature but it ended the practice June 27. https://newsroom.tiktok.com/en-us/updates-on-our-security-roadmap

TikTok also hit out at Facebook for running the ads. "Facebook is taking money for a political ad that attacks a competitor just as it's preparing to launch a TikTok copycat," the spokeswoman said in an email to Reuters.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The company's photo-sharing app Instagram will soon be expanding its test of a short video format called Reels to the United States, according to media reports.

By Elizabeth Culliford
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 2.11% 393.43 Delayed Quote.31.21%
FACEBOOK 1.40% 245.42 Delayed Quote.17.92%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on FACEBOOK
04:39pFACEBOOK : Trump campaign runs Facebook ads on whether TikTok should be banned
RE
04:39pIBM Earnings Falter as Coronavirus Accelerates Turnaround Push
DJ
04:00pFACEBOOK : Brazil will authorize payments system involving WhatsApp if rules are..
RE
11:29aMore companies join Facebook ad boycott bandwagon
RE
10:14aFACEBOOK INC : Buy rating from Credit Suisse
MD
09:27aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Facebook ditched by another large corporation
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 77 605 M - -
Net income 2020 21 140 M - -
Net cash 2020 64 493 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 33,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 690 B 690 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 8,06x
Nbr of Employees 48 268
Free-Float 83,9%
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 48
Average target price 254,31 $
Last Close Price 242,03 $
Spread / Highest target 26,0%
Spread / Average Target 5,07%
Spread / Lowest Target -50,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK17.92%690 109
TWITTER11.73%28 044
MATCH GROUP, INC.11.74%23 759
LINE CORPORATION2.99%12 370
SINA CORPORATION0.94%2 635
NEW WORK SE-6.51%1 754
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group