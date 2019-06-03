Log in
Facebook : Turns Lower After WSJ Report

06/03/2019 | 01:39pm EDT

By Michael Dabaie

Shares of Facebook Inc. (FB) turned lower after The Wall Street Journal reported that the Federal Trade Commission would lead any antitrust investigation into the social media company.

The FTC secured the rights to begin any potential investigation of Facebook and whether it has engaged in unlawful monopolistic practices as part of an agreement with the Justice Department, according to people familiar with the matter, the WSJ reported. It isn't known if the FTC has near-term plans to launch a formal antitrust investigation of Facebook, according to the WSJ.

Facebook was recently down 7.4% at $164.38 and traded as low as $161.01 after the Wall Street Journal report.

FTC declined to comment and Facebook had no immediate comment, the report said. The Justice Department didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, WSJ reported.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

