Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Facebook : Twitter ad sales hit by coronavirus but active users soar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 06:51pm EDT
File photo of the Twitter logo displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE

Twitter Inc pulled its first-quarter revenue outlook and forecast an operating loss on Monday as the coronavirus outbreak crimped ad sales, but said the pandemic boosted the number of active users on the microblogging platform.

The outbreak has made social media services such as Twitter vital for a broader population than usual, as people look to stay abreast of the latest news from authorities and keep in touch with friends virtually.

But many advertisers have pulled marketing budgets to rein in costs because of the virus-related uncertainty, and others are hesitant to advertise alongside coronavirus discussions for fear of associating their brands with the sensitive topic.

"The COVID-19 impact began in Asia, and as it unfolded into a global pandemic, it has impacted Twitter's advertising revenue globally more significantly in the last few weeks," Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal said in a statement.

Twitter is the first major ad-supported U.S. platform to disclose the impact of the coronavirus and investors will now look how larger internet peers Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google are coping. The tech firms have not disclosed any financial impact from the outbreak so far.

"This is not going to be business as usual, and the marketing industry is certainly going to see a real impact. I don't think anyone knows how big. So we're going to watch and look," Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg told Bloomberg TV last week.

There are positive signs for the internet giants, though.

Hyundai, Toyota and GM were among automakers who started to run online ads last week directly or indirectly mentioning how they were adjusting practices because of the coronavirus, according to commercials seen by Reuters.

The warning from Twitter comes two weeks after it reached an agreement with Elliott Management that allowed Jack Dorsey to stay on as chief executive and added three new directors.

As part of the agreement, Twitter had pledged to grow daily users by 20% or more in 2020 and beyond, roughly in line with user growth in its fourth quarter.

Twitter said on Monday total monetizable daily active users (mDAU) jumped 23% to 164 million quarter-to-date, driven by the conversation around COVID-19, as well as ongoing product improvements.

"We're seeing a meaningful increase in people using Twitter," Dorsey said.

The company said it expects first-quarter revenue to be down slightly on a year-over-year basis. It had earlier estimated revenue to be between $825 million and $885 million, an 8.6% rise from a year earlier at the midpoint.

The company is scheduled to announce its results on April 30.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru and Paresh Dave in San Francisco; Additional reporting by Katie Paul in San Francisco; Editing by Maju Samuel and Sriraj Kalluvila)

By Munsif Vengattil and Paresh Dave

Stocks treated in this article : Facebook, Alphabet Inc.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -1.32% 1054.13 Delayed Quote.-20.25%
FACEBOOK -1.09% 148.1 Delayed Quote.-27.05%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FACEBOOK
06:51pFACEBOOK : Twitter ad sales hit by coronavirus but active users soar
RE
11:17aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Companies join the fight against coronavirus
02:12aFACEBOOK : cuts its streaming quality in surge
AQ
03/22FACEBOOK : donates emergency reserve of 720,000 masks due to coronavirus outbrea..
RE
03/22In the Coronavirus 'Infodemic,' You Can Manage the Deluge of News
DJ
03/21FACEBOOK : Lawsuit Accuses Facebook of Knowing Ad Audiences Were Inflated -- Upd..
DJ
03/20FACEBOOK : Accused in Amended Lawsuit of Knowing Ad Audiences Were Inflated
DJ
03/20DOMINO PIZZA : Full-Time or Part-Time, Domino's is Hiring; Join Domino's team in..
AQ
03/19FACEBOOK : For U.S. small restaurants, coronavirus impact is swift and brutal
RE
03/19Wall Street ends higher to stem coronavirus sell-off
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 84 987 M
EBIT 2020 31 302 M
Net income 2020 25 605 M
Finance 2020 68 182 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 16,6x
P/E ratio 2021 13,8x
EV / Sales2020 4,22x
EV / Sales2021 3,33x
Capitalization 427 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Average target price 241,22  $
Last Close Price 148,10  $
Spread / Highest target 103%
Spread / Average Target 62,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK-27.05%426 798
TWITTER-25.27%18 702
MATCH GROUP, INC.-42.33%13 388
LINE CORPORATION-1.19%10 717
SINA CORPORATION-27.67%2 009
NEW WORK SE-39.90%1 056
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group