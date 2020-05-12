Log in
Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK

(FB)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Facebook : Twitter to let some employees to work from home forever

05/12/2020 | 02:07pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Twitter App loads on an iPhone in this illustration photograph

Twitter Inc on Tuesday became the first major tech company to allow employees who can work remotely to do so permanently, as the coronavirus outbreak forces unprecedented changes in work culture across the world.

The pandemic, which has infected more than 4.2 million people globally so far, has led to strict lockdowns in most countries and changed the way businesses function, with work-from-home emerging as the new norm.

The social media company said it will not re-open most offices before September, and employees can choose whether or not to come to the facilities and when. Buzzfeed first reported https://bit.ly/35ULX6u Twitter's move.

Tech giants like Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google have allowed most of their employees to work remotely until the end of this year.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -0.37% 1397.74 Delayed Quote.4.79%
FACEBOOK 0.54% 214.17 Delayed Quote.3.86%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 77 012 M
EBIT 2020 25 118 M
Net income 2020 20 795 M
Finance 2020 63 489 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 29,7x
P/E ratio 2021 22,1x
EV / Sales2020 7,06x
EV / Sales2021 5,48x
Capitalization 607 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Average target price 238,56  $
Last Close Price 213,18  $
Spread / Highest target 40,7%
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK3.86%607 372
TWITTER-7.36%23 251
MATCH GROUP, INC.-2.64%22 714
LINE CORPORATION0.38%11 829
SINA CORPORATION-15.35%2 210
NEW WORK SE-18.15%1 453
