Facebook : U.S. Antitrust Enforcers Signal Discord Over Probes of Big Tech

By John D. McKinnon and Brent Kendall

WASHINGTON -- Turf battles between the federal government's two antitrust enforcers are revving up as both assert authority to investigate whether big technology companies are engaging in anticompetitive behavior.

One flashpoint is the authority to investigate Facebook Inc.

The latest friction came in a letter late last week from the Federal Trade Commission to the Justice Department's antitrust division, in which the FTC complained about the department's behavior and raised concerns about recent interactions between the two agencies, according to people familiar with the matter.

The previously undisclosed letter raises the prospect that the longstanding power-sharing agreement between the two agencies is fraying. It is also raising concerns that the tension could eventually hamstring several current antitrust probes of big tech companies.

An FTC spokeswoman declined to comment. The Justice Department didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

