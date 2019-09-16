Log in
Facebook : U.S. Antitrust Enforcers Signal Discord Over Probes of Big Tech

09/16/2019 | 04:05pm EDT

By John D. McKinnon and Brent Kendall

WASHINGTON -- Turf battles between the federal government's two antitrust enforcers are revving up as both assert authority to investigate whether big technology companies are engaging in anticompetitive behavior.

One flashpoint is the authority to investigate Facebook Inc.

The latest friction came in a letter late last week from the Federal Trade Commission to the Justice Department's antitrust division, in which the FTC complained about the department's behavior and raised concerns about recent interactions between the two agencies, according to people familiar with the matter.

The previously undisclosed letter raises the prospect that the longstanding power-sharing agreement between the two agencies is fraying. It is also raising concerns that the tension could eventually hamstring several current antitrust probes of big tech companies.

An FTC spokeswoman declined to comment. The Justice Department didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Write to John D. McKinnon at john.mckinnon@wsj.com and Brent Kendall at brent.kendall@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 70 251 M
EBIT 2019 24 007 M
Net income 2019 17 666 M
Finance 2019 51 849 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 30,6x
P/E ratio 2020 19,8x
EV / Sales2019 6,86x
EV / Sales2020 5,46x
Capitalization 534 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Average target price 231,80  $
Last Close Price 187,19  $
Spread / Highest target 41,6%
Spread / Average Target 23,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK42.80%534 044
TWITTER48.33%32 877
MATCH GROUP INC75.19%21 054
LINE CORP12.96%9 267
SINA CORP-14.86%3 176
GREE,INC.15.19%1 050
