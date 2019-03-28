Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK

(FB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Facebook : U.S. Charges Facebook With Violating Fair Housing Laws

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 08:27am EDT

By Daniel Nasaw

WASHINGTON -- The Department of Housing and Urban Development on Thursday said it was charging Facebook Inc. with violating fair housing laws by enabling real-estate companies to improperly limit who can view advertisements on its platform.

The charges under the Fair Housing Act, announced in a statement Thursday morning, accuse the social-media giant of unlawfully discriminating based on race, color, national origin, religion, and more, "by restricting who can view housing-related ads."

"Facebook is discriminating against people based upon who they are and where they live," HUD Secretary Ben Carson said in a statement announcing the charges of violating the Fair Housing Act. "Using a computer to limit a person's housing choices can be just as discriminatory as slamming a door in someone's face."

The department said Facebook let advertisers exclude people from viewing housing and housing-related ads based on demographics including status as parents, citizenship status, interest in Hispanic culture, gender, and more categories.

Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Write to Daniel Nasaw at daniel.nasaw@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FACEBOOK
08:39aFACEBOOK : U.S. Charges Facebook With Violating Fair Housing Laws -- Update
DJ
08:27aFACEBOOK : charged with racial discrimination in targeted housing ads
RE
08:27aFACEBOOK : U.S. Charges Facebook With Violating Fair Housing Laws
DJ
08:06aFACEBOOK : Instagram to ban white nationalists and separatists
AQ
07:35aFACEBOOK : Takes Action Against Ticket Fraud After Investigation
AQ
04:55aFACEBOOK : Vows to Block White Nationalism, Separatism on Site
DJ
03/27FACEBOOK : bans white nationalism, white separatism on its platforms
RE
03/27FACEBOOK : New Zealand Prime Minister welcomes Facebook bans on white nationalis..
RE
03/27MTN : History as MTN Unwraps World-First Airtime Top-up Via WhatsApp
AQ
03/27Trump discusses China, 'political fairness' with Google CEO
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 68 985 M
EBIT 2019 25 323 M
Net income 2019 22 221 M
Finance 2019 49 256 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 22,07
P/E ratio 2020 18,83
EV / Sales 2019 6,15x
EV / Sales 2020 4,96x
Capitalization 473 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 195 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK26.53%473 391
TWITTER12.32%24 753
MATCH GROUP INC29.16%15 382
LINE CORP2.70%8 313
SINA CORP7.96%4 139
DENA CO LTD-7.19%2 280
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.