Facebook : U.S. Charges Facebook With Violating Fair Housing Laws

By Daniel Nasaw

WASHINGTON -- The Department of Housing and Urban Development on Thursday said it was charging Facebook Inc. with violating fair housing laws by enabling real-estate companies to improperly limit who can view advertisements on its platform.

The charges under the Fair Housing Act, announced in a statement Thursday morning, accuse the social-media giant of unlawfully discriminating based on race, color, national origin, religion, and more, "by restricting who can view housing-related ads."

"Facebook is discriminating against people based upon who they are and where they live," HUD Secretary Ben Carson said in a statement announcing the charges of violating the Fair Housing Act. "Using a computer to limit a person's housing choices can be just as discriminatory as slamming a door in someone's face."

The department said Facebook let advertisers exclude people from viewing housing and housing-related ads based on demographics including status as parents, citizenship status, interest in Hispanic culture, gender, and more categories.

Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

