Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK (FB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Facebook : U.S. Senate Intelligence chairman says threat on social media remains

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 03:54pm CEST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senator Richard Burr, the Republican chairman of the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee, said on Wednesday that the "national security vulnerability" and "unacceptable risk" of social media platforms remain unaddressed.

Burr spoke at a committee hearing where top executives from Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc were testifying on Wednesday about foreign entities' use of social media to influence U.S. political discourse.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Susan Thomas)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK -0.96% 169.84 Delayed Quote.-3.00%
TWITTER INC -3.53% 33.52 Delayed Quote.45.11%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FACEBOOK
03:54pFACEBOOK : U.S. Senate Intelligence chairman says threat on social media remains
RE
03:45pFacebook, Twitter face U.S. Congress over foreign bids to tilt politics
RE
02:13pGermany still aims for 'fair taxation' of internet companies - finance minist..
RE
02:06pTODAY’S RESEARCH REPORTS ON STOCKS T : Tesla and Facebook
AC
02:00pEU seeks to require internet firms to remove extremist content
RE
10:50aDIAMOND BANK : Facebook to Train 28,000 on Online Marketing
AQ
08:06aWPP BOSS ADMITS : We Have Fallen Behind The Times
AQ
07:11aFACEBOOK : and Nike kick US indexes down
AQ
03:33aFACEBOOK : Sheryl Sandberg's New Job Is to Fix Facebook's -2-
DJ
03:33aSHERYL SANDBERG : Sheryl Sandberg's New Job Is to Fix Facebook's Reputation -- a..
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09:28aFacebook sues BlackBerry over mobile patents including messaging 
08:41aGermany denies backing down on tech giant taxes 
08:31aTracking Chase Coleman's Tiger Global Portfolio - Q2 2018 Update 
07:48aBig Tech To Testify Before Senate (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
07:37aHow Amazon Reached $1T - Cramer's Mad Money (9/4/18) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 55 662 M
EBIT 2018 24 827 M
Net income 2018 21 261 M
Finance 2018 41 325 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 23,72
P/E ratio 2019 20,64
EV / Sales 2018 8,14x
EV / Sales 2019 6,31x
Capitalization 494 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 210 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK-3.00%494 176
TWITTER INC45.11%26 403
MATCH GROUP INC67.14%14 490
LINE CORP8.78%10 960
SINA CORP-29.85%5 029
DENA CO LTD-18.51%2 584
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.