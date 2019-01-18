Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK (FB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Facebook : U.S. regulators discuss fining Facebook for privacy violations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/18/2019 | 03:54pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Persons hold smartphones with the Facebook logo in front of displayed

(Reuters) - U.S. regulators have met to discuss imposing a fine against Facebook Inc for violating a legally binding agreement with the government to protect the privacy of personal data, the Washington Post reported on Friday, citing three people familiar with the discussions.

The Federal Trade Commission has been investigating Facebook since last year. It has not finalized its findings in the probe or the total amount of the penalty, according to the newspaper.

Facebook has talked with FTC staff about the investigation, one of the people familiar with the matter told the Post.

However, it is unclear if the company would settle with the FTC by accepting a significant financial penalty, which is expected to be much larger than the $22.5 million fine the agency imposed on Alphabet Inc Google in 2012, the report said.

Facebook declined to comment.

The FTC, which is affected by the U.S. government shutdown, did not immediately respond to a request to comment. Generally secretive, it took the unusual step last March of announcing the opening of an investigation into Facebook's privacy practices.

The announcement followed news reports that revealed lax oversight by the social media company had enabled a quiz app on Facebook to gather details on 87 million users and share it with now-defunct British political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica.

Facebook has since acknowledged several other lapses in protecting user data, drawing additional scrutiny from regulators around the world.

(Reporting by Makini Brice and Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Paresh Dave; editing by Maju Samuel and Tom Brown)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 0.51% 1103.49 Delayed Quote.5.18%
FACEBOOK 0.90% 149.67 Delayed Quote.13.13%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FACEBOOK
04:06pFACEBOOK : Testing Meme Hub -TechCrunch
DJ
03:54pFACEBOOK : U.S. regulators discuss fining Facebook for privacy violations - repo..
RE
03:54pFACEBOOK : U.S. regulators discuss fining Facebook for privacy violations
RE
03:52pFACEBOOK : Could Receive Record Fine From FTC, Sources Say -- WP
DJ
03:41pFACEBOOK : sheds gains after report on potential major fine
RE
03:12pAustrian data privacy activist files complaint against Apple, Amazon, others
RE
01:51pAMAZON COM : Spanish Government Approves Digital-Services Tax as Europe Targets ..
DJ
06:12aFACEBOOK : AR glasses could be coming soon (but probably not)
AQ
03:40aFACEBOOK : Marketplace scam - woman`s identity stolen
AQ
02:17aFACEBOOK : Marketplace scam - woman`s identity stolen
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 55 357 M
EBIT 2018 24 510 M
Net income 2018 21 725 M
Finance 2018 40 906 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 20,10
P/E ratio 2019 19,95
EV / Sales 2018 6,96x
EV / Sales 2019 5,47x
Capitalization 426 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 50
Average target price 185 $
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK13.13%426 183
TWITTER14.30%25 007
MATCH GROUP INC10.03%13 087
LINE CORP8.91%8 869
SINA CORP10.10%4 238
DENA CO LTD6.97%2 645
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.