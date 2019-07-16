Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK

(FB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Facebook : U.S. senators criticize FTC's reported Facebook settlement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/16/2019 | 01:18pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Stickers bearing the Facebook logo are pictured at Facebook Inc's F8 developers conference in San Jose

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Three U.S. senators who have been frequent critics of U.S. tech giants wrote a letter to the Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday to criticize its reported settlement with Facebook Inc.

U.S. Senators Edward Markey, Richard Blumenthal, who are Democrats, and Josh Hawley, a Republican, told the agency that a $5 billion settlement, which was reported on Friday, "is woefully inadequate."

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reuters and others reported last week that the FTC had voted to approve a roughly $5 billion (£4.02 billion) settlement with Facebook over its investigation into the social media company's handling of user data. The Wall Street Journal had been first to report the deal.

The FTC has been investigating allegations Facebook inappropriately shared information belonging to 87 million users with the now-defunct British political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica. The probe has focused on whether the data sharing violated a 2011 consent agreement between Facebook and the regulator.

In their letter, the three senators called the proposed settlement "woefully inadequate."

"We are concerned that the FTC has failed to impose strict structural reforms and managerial accountability that would put an end to Facebook's privacy violations," the lawmakers wrote.

In particular, the senators pressed the FTC on how the penalty was determined, whether founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg was interviewed as part of the probe, whether Zuckerberg or other executives were named in the new proposed settlement and whether new restrictions on data collection were agreed to.

Facebook's revenue for the first quarter of this year was $15.1 billion while its net income was $2.43 billion. It would have been higher, but Facebook set aside $3 billion for the FTC penalty.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Susan Thomas)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FACEBOOK
01:18pFACEBOOK : U.S. senators criticize FTC's reported Facebook settlement
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12:59pFACEBOOK : Trump says 'will take a look' at accusations over Google, China
RE
12:53pBitcoin falls below $10,000 after Facebook grilled on crypto plans
RE
12:51pTech executives head to Capitol Hill for antitrust hearing
RE
12:47pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Slip To Near Session Lows After Trump Says 'a Long Wa..
DJ
11:49aWall Street finds blockchain hard to tame after early euphoria
RE
11:17aFACEBOOK : U.S. senators grill Facebook on its plans for Libra cryptocurrency
RE
11:16aFACEBOOK : Faces Critics, Potential Allies at Senate Hearing on Digital Currency
DJ
10:30aFACEBOOK : Faces Bipartisan Resistance to Cryptocurrency Plans -- 2nd Update
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 69 410 M
EBIT 2019 24 490 M
Net income 2019 20 545 M
Finance 2019 49 674 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 28,4x
P/E ratio 2020 22,1x
EV / Sales2019 7,67x
EV / Sales2020 6,14x
Capitalization 582 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 49
Average target price 222,67  $
Last Close Price 203,91  $
Spread / Highest target 34,9%
Spread / Average Target 9,20%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK55.55%574 409
TWITTER34.59%28 530
MATCH GROUP INC70.87%20 306
LINE CORP-18.22%6 979
SINA CORP-21.16%2 841
XING SE50.95%2 209
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About