Facebook : Under Rising Scrutiny, Picks Singapore for First Asia Data Center

By Jake Maxwell Watts

SINGAPORE-- Facebook Inc. said Thursday it would invest more than $1 billion in a new data center in Singapore, its first in Asia and a win for the city-state as other jurisdictions such as China tighten controls over where user data is stored.

The social-media giant is facing pressure globally to remove offensive and inflammatory content, a development that has emboldened countries including China, India and Vietnam to compel tech companies to store user data in the country of origin. That has raised concerns about privacy and how that data could be treated, and shortened the list of places that offer both infrastructure sufficient for a data center and freedom of data transfer.

Though tightly controlled Singapore recently boosted police powers and has increased scrutiny of social-media misuse, the business-friendly country is promoting itself as a data-center venue: safe, predictable and with reliable infrastructure. Alphabet's Inc.'s Google is among the companies that have been won over.

Siting operations in a country--especially hosting user data--could give that country further leverage over a company's employees and in future laws, analysts said. Locating a data center "puts you closer to the jurisdiction, making you accountable," said Bryan Tan, a Singapore-based tech lawyer and partner at law firm Pinsent Masons. "Singapore's position is quite clear: We are for free data transfer."

Facebook cited infrastructure in explaining its choice of Singapore--along with a skilled workforce, business-friendly policies, and support from a government eager to see the island nation become a data-center hub.

The data center, which Facebook says will be powered wholly by renewable energy and could start operating as soon as 2022, will store user data such as photos, videos and articles, and process user access to the network. It will be the largest data center in the Southeast Asian nation, where Facebook already employs more than 1,000 people.

Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing said the data center was "a milestone" that "will help us to transcend our previous constraints of size and location."

Facebook operates 14 data centers, mostly in Europe and the U.S., but counts Asia as one of its fastest-growing markets, home to 40% of its approximately 2.23 billion monthly active users.

In the U.S., Facebook is facing growing scrutiny from Congress, where some members considering legislating matters from online privacy to political bias and legal responsibility for user actions. Facebook faces similar scrutiny in Asia, where several countries including Singapore are examining its role as a vehicle for spreading so-called fake news and inflammatory content.

Write to Jake Maxwell Watts at jake.watts@wsj.com