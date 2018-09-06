Facebook : Under Rising Scrutiny, Picks Singapore for First Asia Data Center

Log in
09/06/2018 | 09:03am CEST

By Jake Maxwell Watts

SINGAPORE-- Facebook Inc. said Thursday it would invest more than $1 billion in a new data center in Singapore, its first in Asia and a win for the city-state as other jurisdictions such as China tighten controls over where user data is stored.

The social-media giant is facing pressure globally to remove offensive and inflammatory content, a development that has emboldened countries including China, India and Vietnam to compel tech companies to store user data in the country of origin. That has raised concerns about privacy and how that data could be treated, and shortened the list of places that offer both infrastructure sufficient for a data center and freedom of data transfer.

Though tightly controlled Singapore recently boosted police powers and has increased scrutiny of social-media misuse, the business-friendly country is promoting itself as a data-center venue: safe, predictable and with reliable infrastructure. Alphabet's Inc.'s Google is among the companies that have been won over.

Siting operations in a country--especially hosting user data--could give that country further leverage over a company's employees and in future laws, analysts said. Locating a data center "puts you closer to the jurisdiction, making you accountable," said Bryan Tan, a Singapore-based tech lawyer and partner at law firm Pinsent Masons. "Singapore's position is quite clear: We are for free data transfer."

Facebook cited infrastructure in explaining its choice of Singapore--along with a skilled workforce, business-friendly policies, and support from a government eager to see the island nation become a data-center hub.

The data center, which Facebook says will be powered wholly by renewable energy and could start operating as soon as 2022, will store user data such as photos, videos and articles, and process user access to the network. It will be the largest data center in the Southeast Asian nation, where Facebook already employs more than 1,000 people.

Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing said the data center was "a milestone" that "will help us to transcend our previous constraints of size and location."

Facebook operates 14 data centers, mostly in Europe and the U.S., but counts Asia as one of its fastest-growing markets, home to 40% of its approximately 2.23 billion monthly active users.

In the U.S., Facebook is facing growing scrutiny from Congress, where some members considering legislating matters from online privacy to political bias and legal responsibility for user actions. Facebook faces similar scrutiny in Asia, where several countries including Singapore are examining its role as a vehicle for spreading so-called fake news and inflammatory content.

Write to Jake Maxwell Watts at jake.watts@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 55 662 M
EBIT 2018 24 827 M
Net income 2018 21 261 M
Finance 2018 41 325 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 23,17
P/E ratio 2019 20,16
EV / Sales 2018 7,93x
EV / Sales 2019 6,15x
Capitalization 483 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 210 $
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK-5.26%494 176
TWITTER INC36.32%26 403
MATCH GROUP INC61.39%14 490
LINE CORP3.32%10 960
SINA CORP-33.43%5 029
DENA CO LTD-17.95%2 584
