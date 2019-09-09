Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK

(FB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Facebook : Understanding Updates to Your Device's Location Settings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2019 | 06:22pm EDT

By Paul McDonald, Engineering Director, Location Platform

Facebook is better with location. It powers features like check-ins and makes planning events easier. It helps improve ads and keep you and the Facebook community safe. Features like Find Wi-Fi and Nearby Friends use precise location even when you're not using the app to make sure that alerts and tools are accurate and personalized for you.

Your Android or iOS location settings allow you to control when you share your device's precise location with apps like Facebook. That's why we're letting you know that Android and iOS have released new versions of their operating systems, which include updates to how you can view and manage your location.

The newest version of Android, called Android 10, gives people more visibility into and control over when apps can access their device's precise location.

The new version of iOS, called iOS 13, will send people reminders about which apps can access their precise location information when they're not using an app and how many times each app has accessed it.

Android 10

Previous Android versions offer an on/off switch for controlling an app's access to your device's precise location information. Earlier this year we introduced the Facebook background location setting to give people on Android a dedicated way to control whether their device's precise location was being shared with Facebook even when you're not using the app.

If you decide to update to Android 10, you'll have the option to allow individual apps to access your precise location, either while you're using the app or when you're not. We understand that this may be confusing if you're already using Facebook's background location setting, and this update may cause a few instances where the Android and Facebook location settings will be out of sync.

To address this issue, Facebook will continue to respect your most restrictive settings choice. For example, if your device location setting is set to 'all of the time,' but your Facebook background location setting is off, we won't collect your precise location information when you're not using the Facebook app.

We'll also begin to phase out the Facebook background location setting on Android 10 by reminding people to check their device's location settings to make sure what they've chosen is right for them.

iOS 13

On iOS devices, you currently have three options to share your precise location with an app: always, only when the app is in use, or never. If you decide to update to iOS 13, you will see an additional option called 'allow once,' which lets an app access your device's precise location information only once.

If you are using iOS 13, you will begin to receive notifications about when an app is using your precise location in the background and how many times an app has accessed that information. The notification will also include a map of the location data an app has received and an explanation why the app uses that type of location information.

Privacy Matters

You're in control of who sees your location on Facebook. You can control whether your device shares precise location information with Facebook via Location Services, a setting on your phone or tablet.

We may still understand your location using things like check-ins, events and information about your internet connection.

We'll continue to make it easier for you to control how and when you share your location. We're always building new features to help you explore the world around you, including Local Alerts to keep you informed on breaking news, and the new map in the Events tab to help you find things to do with friends nearby.

Disclaimer

Facebook Inc. published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 22:21:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FACEBOOK
06:22pFACEBOOK : Understanding Updates to Your Device's Location Settings
PU
06:05pU.S. states launch antitrust probe of Google, advertising in focus
RE
02:55pTHE GOVERNMENT VS. BIG TECH : Arguments Each Side -2-
DJ
02:55pTHE GOVERNMENT VS. BIG TECH : Arguments Each Side Could Make
DJ
01:50pBig Tech faces growing number of federal, state probes
RE
12:03pFACEBOOK : Dutch 'Big Brother' creator seeks court judgment over fake bitcoin ad..
RE
08:33aTHE GOVERNMENT VS. BIG TECH : Arguments Each Side -2-
DJ
08:33aTHE GOVERNMENT VS. BIG TECH : Arguments Each Side Could Make
DJ
09/08Businesses Across the Board Scramble to Comply With California Data-Privacy L..
DJ
09/07WHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide -- WSJ
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 70 251 M
EBIT 2019 24 007 M
Net income 2019 17 666 M
Finance 2019 51 849 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 30,8x
P/E ratio 2020 20,0x
EV / Sales2019 6,93x
EV / Sales2020 5,51x
Capitalization 539 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Average target price 231,80  $
Last Close Price 188,76  $
Spread / Highest target 40,4%
Spread / Average Target 22,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK43.02%534 900
TWITTER58.04%35 029
MATCH GROUP INC90.48%22 891
LINE CORP7.29%8 784
SINA CORP-20.47%2 967
GREE,INC.10.75%1 005
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group