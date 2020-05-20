Facebook Up Nearly 6%, On Pace for Record High Close -- Data Talk

Facebook, Inc. Class A (FB) is currently at $229.57, up $12.69 or 5.85%

-- Would be new all-time high (Based on available data back to May 18, 2012)

-- On pace to surpass its closing record of $223.23 from Jan. 29, 2020

-- Facebook is making a big push into online shopping through Facebook Shops, enlisting small businesses to sell their wares through its platform and giving them access to its technology at the same time the coronavirus pandemic has upended business world-wide

-- On pace for largest percent increase since April 29, 2020, when it rose 6.17%

-- Currently up five consecutive days; up 11.93% over this period

-- Longest winning streak since May 11, 2020, when it rose for six straight trading days

-- Best five day stretch since the five days ending May 5, 2020, when it rose 13.21%

-- Up 12.14% month-to-date

-- Up 11.85% year-to-date

-- Up 23.88% from 52 weeks ago (May 22, 2019), when it closed at $185.32

-- Would be a new 52 week closing high

-- Up 57.23% from its 52 week closing low of $146.01 on March 16, 2020

-- Traded as high as $230.75; new all-time intraday high (Based on available data back to May 18, 2012)

-- Up 6.4% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since April 30, 2020, when it rose as much as 7.98%

-- Eighth most active stock in the S&P 500 today

-- Third best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

-- Third most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 12:34:16 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet