Facebook

FACEBOOK (FB)
My previous session
10/01 10:00:00 pm
162.44 USD   -1.23%
08:49aFACEBOOK : Veteran Leads Instagram
DJ
08:11aUK could go it alone on digital services tax - Hammond
RE
10/01FACEBOOK : to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Results
PU
Facebook : Veteran Leads Instagram

10/02/2018 | 08:49am CEST

By Deepa Seetharaman

Longtime Facebook Inc. executive Adam Mosseri is now the head of Instagram, the company announced Monday, following the abrupt resignations of the app's co-founders last week.

Mr. Mosseri joined Facebook in 2008 as a designer and went on to oversee Facebook's news feed, the social-media giant's most crucial profit center, until May when he moved to Instagram to run its product division.

"Since we announced our departure, many people have asked us what we hope for the future of Instagram," Instagram's co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger said in a joint blog post. "To us, the most important thing is keeping our community -- all of you -- front and center in all that Instagram does," they said. "We believe that Adam will hold true to these values and that Instagram will continue to thrive."

The move comes after Messrs. Systrom and Krieger resigned their posts last Monday afternoon after clashing with Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg over a range of issues, including the extent to which Messrs. Systrom and Krieger could remain independent within the broader organization, according to people familiar with the relationship.

Messrs. Systrom and Krieger recruited Mr. Mosseri to Instagram. The move was blessed by Mr. Zuckerberg partly on the belief that Mr. Mosseri would be part of the app's new leadership if the co-founders eventually stepped down, The Wall Street Journal previously reported.

Mr. Mosseri, 35 years old, starts his new role Monday and his title will be "head of Instagram." Mr. Systrom was previously called the chief executive of the app.

Among Mr. Mosseri's first tasks will be to fill Instagram's executive ranks after a series of departures. He will need to fill his own role as product chief as well as find a head of engineering and head of operations. Mr. Krieger previously ran Instagram's engineering and technical efforts as the app's chief technical officer. Instagram's chief operating officer, Marne Levine, decamped to Facebook last month to oversee global partnerships and business development.

Mr. Mosseri will also have to strike a balance between maintaining Instagram's reputation as less political and divisive than its parent company, with a focus on travel, fashion and celebrity culture -- while also meeting Facebook's appetite for growth, especially at a time when the main platform is adding new users at a slower pace.

"Instagram is built around the core principles of simplicity, craft and community as well as kindness. These values are reflected in the Instagram team and our products and I am excited to carry them forward," Mr. Mosseri said in a statement on Monday.

Write to Deepa Seetharaman at Deepa.Seetharaman@wsj.com

Income Statement Evolution
