Facebook : Vows to Block White Nationalism, Separatism on Site -- Update

By Patrick Thomas

Facebook Inc. said it would begin banning content that praises or represents white nationalism and white separatism on its Facebook and Instagram platforms next week.

Facebook has been under fire globally for failing to take sufficient action against hate speech and misinformation on its site. Pressure on Facebook is mounting following a live stream of the New Zealand mosque massacre, which prompted the country's prime minister to call for overhauling New Zealand's social-media laws.

The social-media giant previously only restricted users from supporting white supremacy. The company said Wednesday that after talks with academics and civil groups over the past three months, it determined white nationalism and separatism can't be separated from white supremacy and other hate groups.

"We didn't originally apply the same rationale to expressions of white nationalism and separatism because we were thinking about broader concepts of nationalism and separatism -- things like American pride and Basque separatism, which are an important part of people's identity," the company said on its website. "It's clear that these concepts are deeply linked to organized hate groups and have no place on our services."

Facebook said Wednesday it needs to improve on finding and removing hate from its platforms. The company also said it would start redirecting people who search for terms associated with white supremacy to Life After Hate, an organization that helps people leave hate groups.

Social media sites ranging from Facebook and Twitter Inc. to Gab.com -- the platform where the alleged Pittsburgh synagogue shooter broadcast his intentions -- are grappling with how much action to take against hate speech.

