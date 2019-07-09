Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK

(FB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Facebook : Wants Help From Lawmakers and Others on Cryptocurrency, Senators Told -CNBC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/09/2019 | 08:13pm EDT

--A Facebook Inc. (FB) executive involved with the Libra cryptocurrency project told U.S. lawmakers in a letter the company wants input and assistance from lawmakers, central banks, regulators and others, CNBC reports Tuesday.

--In a letter to ranking members of the Senate Banking Committee, David Marcus said: "We understand that big ideas take time, that policymakers and others are raising important questions, and that we can't do this alone," according to the report.

--Mr. Marcus, who is the head of Facebook's Calibra digital wallet, is slated to testify before Congress on July 16, the report said.

Full story: https://www.cnbc.com/2019/07/09/facebooks-head-of-libra-project-responds-to-senate-banking-committee.html

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FACEBOOK
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08:13pFACEBOOK : Wants Help From Lawmakers and Others on Cryptocurrency, Senators Told..
DJ
04:54pS&P 500 ekes out gain though profit worries weigh
RE
04:54pTwitter to Flag Users for Speech Offending Religious Groups--Update
DJ
03:26pBig Tech Summoned to Washington for Antitrust Hearing
DJ
01:54pFACEBOOK : A Commitment to Lead the Fight Against Online Bullying
PU
01:25pTWITTER : to Flag Users for Speech Offending Religious Groups
DJ
11:18aFACEBOOK : ECB ready and equipped to provide new stimulus if needed - Lane
RE
11:08aFACEBOOK 2019 DIVERSITY REPORT : Advancing Diversity and Inclusion
PU
08:28aFACEBOOK NOT INVITED TO WHITE HOUSE : company
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 69 403 M
EBIT 2019 24 479 M
Net income 2019 20 535 M
Finance 2019 49 655 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 27,8x
P/E ratio 2020 21,6x
EV / Sales2019 7,48x
EV / Sales2020 5,99x
Capitalization 569 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 49
Average target price 222  $
Last Close Price 199  $
Spread / Highest target 38,0%
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK51.96%560 622
TWITTER26.83%27 794
MATCH GROUP INC65.30%20 320
LINE CORP-14.57%7 182
SINA CORP-22.05%3 054
XING SE52.42%2 310
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About