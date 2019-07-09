Facebook : Wants Help From Lawmakers and Others on Cryptocurrency, Senators Told -CNBC

--A Facebook Inc. (FB) executive involved with the Libra cryptocurrency project told U.S. lawmakers in a letter the company wants input and assistance from lawmakers, central banks, regulators and others, CNBC reports Tuesday.

--In a letter to ranking members of the Senate Banking Committee, David Marcus said: "We understand that big ideas take time, that policymakers and others are raising important questions, and that we can't do this alone," according to the report.

--Mr. Marcus, who is the head of Facebook's Calibra digital wallet, is slated to testify before Congress on July 16, the report said.

Full story: https://www.cnbc.com/2019/07/09/facebooks-head-of-libra-project-responds-to-senate-banking-committee.html

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com