FACEBOOK (FB)

FACEBOOK (FB)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/29 04:25:00 pm
175.76 USD   -0.28%
Facebook : Watch Is Going Global

08/29/2018 | 03:42pm CEST

By Fidji Simo, Head of Video

Today we're making Facebook Watch available everywhere - giving people around the world a new way to discover great videos and interact with friends, creators and other fans.

We launched Watch in the US a year ago to give people a place on Facebook to find shows and video creators they love and to start conversations with friends, other fans, and even creators themselves. Over the past year, we've made the experience more social - like making it easier to see which videos your friends have liked or shared, creating shows that have audience participation at their core, and opening Watch to videos from Pages. These updates have helped people discover and engage more deeply with videos they love - from Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith, to beauty mogul Huda Kattan's behind-the-scenes show Huda Boss, to live Major League Baseball games. Every month, more than 50 million people in the US come to watch videos for at least a minute in Watch - and total time spent watching videos in Watch has increased by 14X since the start of 2018.

As we now make Watch available to everyone around the world, here's what it has to offer:

  • A place to discover new videos: Find the latest videos spanning entertainment, sports, news and more - all in your personalized Watch feed.
  • A way to catch up with creators and publishers you love: At the top of your Watch feed you'll see your Watchlist, a collection of recent videos from Pages you follow. Customize this section by following more Pages or removing Pages from your follow list within Watch.
  • A home for your saved videos: If you see a video in News Feed but don't have time to watch it right away, you can save it to watch later in Watch.
  • Videos you can participate in: We're building new video experiences that put people at the center, giving them the ability to shape the direction of the content. Over time you'll be able to find new video experiences in your Watch feed, like Watch Parties, Premieres, and videos focused on audience participation - like the new trivia game show, Confetti. And we'll make it easier to find live videos so you can discuss the big moments as they're happening.

Taking Watch global also means new opportunities for creators and publishers around the world. We're expanding our Ad Breaks program so more partners can make money from their videos, and we're offering new insights, tools and best practices for Pages in Creator Studio. Read more about this on our Media Blog.

To access Watch on iOS and Android, look for the Watch icon in your shortcuts bar or the 'More' bookmark. You can also find Watch on Apple TV, Samsung Smart TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Xbox One, and Oculus TV.

We're excited to bring Watch to everyone around the world, and invite you to join in the action in our new video destination.

Disclaimer

Facebook Inc. published this content on 29 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2018 13:41:01 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 55 662 M
EBIT 2018 24 827 M
Net income 2018 21 261 M
Finance 2018 41 325 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 24,21
P/E ratio 2019 21,07
EV / Sales 2018 8,23x
EV / Sales 2019 6,39x
Capitalization 499 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 210 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK-0.11%499 200
TWITTER INC47.81%25 676
MATCH GROUP INC64.10%13 817
LINE CORP5.14%10 430
SINA CORP-28.15%5 117
DENA CO LTD-19.06%2 574
