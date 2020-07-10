Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Facebook : Weighs Advertising Blackout Ahead of U.S. Election, Sources Tell Bloomberg

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/10/2020 | 05:22pm EDT

--Facebook Inc. is considering a ban on political ads ahead of the U.S. election in November, Bloomberg reported, citing anonymous sources.

--Bloomberg said the ban could serve as a defense against political misinformation but also pointed to concerns that such an ad blackout could affect "get out the vote" campaigns or "limit a candidate's ability to respond widely to breaking news or new information."

--Other countries, like the U.K., have similar advertising blackouts before elections, Bloomberg noted, adding that a Facebook representative declined to comment.

Full story:

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-07-10/facebook-considers-political-ad-blackout-ahead-of-u-s-election?sref=cvDKYV7o

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on FACEBOOK
05:40pCommunications Services Up Ahead Of Netflix Earnings -- Communications Servic..
DJ
05:22pFACEBOOK : Weighs Advertising Blackout Ahead of U.S. Election, Sources Tell Bloo..
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
04:16pU.S. slaps French goods with 25% duties in digital tax row, but delays effect..
RE
04:08pFACEBOOK : mulls ban on political ads ahead of U.S. elections - Bloomberg News
RE
03:36pFACEBOOK : mulls ban on political ads ahead of U.S. elections - Bloomberg News
RE
03:27pFACEBOOK : Is Considering A Ban In Political Ads Ahead Of U.S. Election- Bloombe..
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:56pSpotify, Tinder, Other Apps Suffer Outages Due to Facebook Glitch--2nd Update
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 77 167 M - -
Net income 2020 20 982 M - -
Net cash 2020 63 761 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 33,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 699 B 699 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 8,23x
Nbr of Employees 48 268
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Average target price 248,41 $
Last Close Price 245,07 $
Spread / Highest target 22,4%
Spread / Average Target 1,36%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK19.12%697 152
TWITTER11.45%27 973
LINE CORPORATION2.80%12 374
SINA CORPORATION0.68%2 628
NEW WORK SE-4.62%1 769
GREE, INC.-5.48%986
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group