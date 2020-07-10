Facebook : Weighs Advertising Blackout Ahead of U.S. Election, Sources Tell Bloomberg

--Facebook Inc. is considering a ban on political ads ahead of the U.S. election in November, Bloomberg reported, citing anonymous sources.

--Bloomberg said the ban could serve as a defense against political misinformation but also pointed to concerns that such an ad blackout could affect "get out the vote" campaigns or "limit a candidate's ability to respond widely to breaking news or new information."

--Other countries, like the U.K., have similar advertising blackouts before elections, Bloomberg noted, adding that a Facebook representative declined to comment.

