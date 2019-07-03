Log in
Facebook : WhatsApp, Instagram glitches affect some users globally

07/03/2019 | 04:17pm EDT
An illustration photo shows the Facebook page displayed on a mobile phone internet browser held in front of a computer screen at a cyber-cafe in downtown Nairobi

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc said on Wednesday some of its users globally were facing issues while sending media files over its social media platforms including WhatsApp and Instagram, and the social media company said it was working to fix the problem.

"During one of our routine maintenance operations, we triggered an issue that is making it difficult for some people to upload or send photos and videos," Facebook said.

The company is still investigating the overall impact of the issue.

Facebook, which gets tens of millions of dollars from advertising revenue daily, declined to comment when asked whether it will refund businesses. In a similar incident in March, the company said it would consider refunding advertisers for lost exposure.

"The disruption appears to be related to an internal infrastructure or application issue," said ThousandEyes, a company that monitors internet traffic globally.

The partial outage frustrated users of the world's largest social network, with many taking to Twitter to complain.

More than 14,000 users reported issues with Instagram, while more than 7,500 and 1,600 users complained about Facebook and WhatsApp, according https://downdetector.com/status/instagram to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Downdetector's live outage map showed the issues were mainly in parts of Europe and the United States.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Shounak Dasgupta)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK 1.13% 197.2 Delayed Quote.48.75%
TWITTER -0.55% 36.02 Delayed Quote.26.03%
