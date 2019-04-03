Facebook : WhatsApp allows users to control who can add them to group chats

Log in
04/03/2019 | 07:18pm EDT
Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to logos of social media apps Signal, Whatsapp and Telegram projected on a screen in this picture illustration

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc on Wednesday changed the privacy settings on its WhatsApp messaging platform, allowing users to decide who can add them to chat groups, as it tries to revamp its image after growing privacy concerns among users.

WhatsApp, which has about 1.5 billion users, has been trying to find ways to stop misuse of the app, following global concerns that the platform was being used to spread fake news, manipulated photos, videos without context and audio hoaxes, with no way to monitor their origin or full reach.

The messaging service said in January it would limit the number of times a user could forward a message to five in a bid to fight "misinformation and rumors."

Concerns about Facebook's handling of personal information have grown since the world's largest social network admitted in March that data of millions of users was wrongly harvested by political consultancy Cambridge Analytica.

In a blog post https://blog.whatsapp.com/10000661/New-Privacy-Settings-for-Groups, WhatsApp said a user inviting another to a group will be prompted to send a private invite through an individual chat, giving the recipient the choice of joining the group. The request will expire in three days.

Facebook, when asked about the default setting in the privacy option, said the default is "everyone".

The setting will be rolled out on Wednesday for some users and be available worldwide in the coming weeks.

WhatsApp, seen as a key tool for communications and commerce in many countries, was acquired by Facebook in 2014 for $19 billion.

(Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Manas Mishra; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Lisa Shumaker)

By Vibhuti Sharma

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 68 977 M
EBIT 2019 25 241 M
Net income 2019 22 221 M
Finance 2019 49 256 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 22,50
P/E ratio 2020 19,18
EV / Sales 2019 6,27x
EV / Sales 2020 5,05x
Capitalization 481 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 195 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK32.89%481 468
TWITTER17.43%25 643
MATCH GROUP INC32.52%15 666
LINE CORP1.89%8 276
SINA CORP15.03%4 408
XING SE34.74%2 022
