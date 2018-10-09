Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK (FB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Facebook : WhatsApp builds system to comply with India's payments data storage norms

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2018 | 09:44am CEST
FILE PHOTO: The WhatsApp messaging application is seen on a phone screen

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Facebook Inc WhatsApp said on Tuesday it has built a system that stores payments-related data locally in India, in a bid to comply with a central bank directive that all such data should, within six months, be stored only in the country.

WhatsApp rolled out a test of its payment system in India, its biggest market by users, earlier this year.

"In response to India's payments data circular, we've built a system that stores payments-related data locally in India," WhatsApp said in an emailed statement.

The Reserve Bank in April said all payments data should be stored only in India for "unfettered supervisory access", a decision that has led to intense lobbying by global firms that worry it would cost them millions of dollars.

(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Euan Rocha)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FACEBOOK
10:07aGoogle goes global with 10 events for new Pixel phones
RE
09:44aFACEBOOK : WhatsApp builds system to comply with India's payments data storage n..
RE
08:48aTech Funds Carry On Without Big Names -- WSJ
DJ
08:33aFacebook debuts smart speaker for video calls amid privacy concern
AQ
07:11aFACEBOOK : UK tax bill triples to hit £15.8m
AQ
01:26aFACEBOOK : releases statement on viral scam
AQ
12:04aAlphabet to shut Google+ social site after user data exposed
RE
10/08Facebook debuts smart speaker for Messenger video calls
RE
10/08ALPHABET : Google Exposed User Data, Feared Repercussions of -2-
DJ
10/08ALPHABET : Google Exposed User Data, Feared Repercussions of Disclosing to Publi..
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/08Match Group Is The Best Online Dating Bet 
10/08Evan Spiegel's Memo Will Not Help Snap 
10/08ROAD TO FINANCIAL INDEPENDENCE : Best September Ever, Investing Into Technology .. 
10/08WSJ : Google didn't disclose spring Google Plus breach 
10/08AT&T : Xandr Appears Mostly Hype 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 55 594 M
EBIT 2018 24 730 M
Net income 2018 21 226 M
Finance 2018 41 666 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 21,88
P/E ratio 2019 19,17
EV / Sales 2018 7,42x
EV / Sales 2019 5,76x
Capitalization 454 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 46
Average target price 208 $
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK-10.89%454 015
TWITTER INC18.49%21 394
MATCH GROUP INC76.33%15 827
LINE CORP-8.35%9 064
SINA CORP-36.05%4 592
DENA CO LTD-15.35%2 633
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.