Facebook : WhatsApp builds system to comply with India's payments data storage norms

WhatsApp rolled out a test of its payment system in India, its biggest market by users, earlier this year.

"In response to India's payments data circular, we've built a system that stores payments-related data locally in India," WhatsApp said in an emailed statement.

The Reserve Bank in April said all payments data should be stored only in India for "unfettered supervisory access", a decision that has led to intense lobbying by global firms that worry it would cost them millions of dollars.

(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Euan Rocha)