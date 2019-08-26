Log in
FACEBOOK

12:28pFACEBOOK : Wins Appeal Against German Data-Collection Ban
Facebook : Wins Appeal Against German Data-Collection Ban

08/26/2019 | 12:28pm EDT

By Sara Germano

BERLIN -- Facebook Inc. won an appeal to a German antitrust edict regarding how it collects user data across its platforms, including Instagram and WhatsApp, an initial victory for the social-media giant as it faces wide regulatory scrutiny in Europe and the U.S.

The Higher Regional Court in Düsseldorf on Monday suspended an order of the German Federal Cartel Office to stop Facebook from combining data it collects about users across its platforms, as well on as third-party apps and websites. In a statement, the court said it had "serious doubts" about the legal basis for the cartel office's decision, issued earlier this year.

"Even if the contested data breached data-protection rules, that would not be an infringement of competition law at the same time," the court said.

In February, Germany's cartel office issued a landmark decision against Facebook, arguing that the social network abused its dominant position in the market by collecting data about its users. The antitrust authority said at the time it planned to use its decision as a basis for further crackdowns against other internet companies.

Federal Cartel Office President Andreas Mundt said Monday it planned to appeal the Düsseldorf ruling to the Federal Court of Justice, saying his office disagreed with the court's findings on the legality of competition law.

"Data and data handling are decisive factors for competition in the digital economy," Mr. Mundt said in a statement. "These legal issues are highly significant for the future state of competition in the digital economy. We are convinced that we can act in this area based on the existing antitrust law."

Facebook declined to comment on the ruling Monday. The Palo Alto, Calif.-based company is facing increased regulatory pressure at home and abroad for its privacy and data-collection practices. The Irish Data Protection Commission said earlier this month it was close to concluding an investigation into Facebook's compliance with the European Union's new privacy law, known as the General Data Protection Regulation. In July, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission reached a $5 billion settlement with Facebook to conclude a long-running probe into how it handles privacy concerns.

