Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK

(FB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Facebook : Workers at Israeli surveillance firm NSO sue Facebook for blocking private accounts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2019 | 02:33pm EST
The Facebook logo and binary cyber codes are seen in this illustration

A group of employees from Israeli surveillance firm NSO Group filed a lawsuit against Facebook Inc on Tuesday, saying the social media giant had unfairly blocked their private accounts when it sued NSO last month.

Messaging service WhatsApp, which is owned by Facebook, had accused NSO in its own legal action filed in California last month of helping government spies break into the phones of roughly 1,400 users across four continents in a hacking spree whose targets included diplomats, political dissidents, journalists and senior government officials.

The NSO employees said their Facebook and Instagram accounts, and also those of former workers and family members, had been blocked. They petitioned the Tel Aviv District Court to order Facebook to unblock the accounts, which they claim was done abruptly and without notice.

Facebook said in a statement that it had disabled "relevant accounts" after attributing a "sophisticated cyber attack" to NSO Group and its employees. Those actions "continue to be necessary for security reasons, including preventing additional attacks," the company said.

It added that it had reenabled some accounts through an appeals process.

In their statement, the NSO employees said Facebook had imposed a "collective punishment" by choosing to block their private accounts due to the legal process Facebook is conducting against NSO. They also said their lawsuit came only after they made repeated requests to Facebook that went unanswered.

"Blocking our private accounts is a hurtful and unjust move by Facebook," the statement said. "The idea that personal data was searched for and used is very disturbing to us".

The employees said they would continue to "help governments around the world prevent crime and terrorism through the technology we are developing".

WhatsApp accused NSO of facilitating government hacking sprees in 20 countries. Mexico, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain were the only countries identified.

NSO, founded in 2009, denies the allegations.

Speaking at a technology conference in Tel Aviv on Monday, its president, Shiri Dolev, defended her company, saying NSO technologies made the world safer. Dolev also said she wished NSO could talk openly about the role it plays in helping law enforcement agencies catch terrorists.

"Terrorists and criminals use the social platforms and apps we all use every day...," she said.

Dolev added that NSO does not operate the technology nor hack phones. "We develop the technology which we sell exclusively to government intelligence agencies," she said.

By Steven Scheer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FACEBOOK
02:33pFACEBOOK : Workers at Israeli surveillance firm NSO sue Facebook for blocking pr..
RE
07:39a195;rsted A/S Ørsted's Financial Calendar 2020
DJ
06:20aFrance urges U.S. to back OECD on tax, proposes minimum rate
RE
02:52aMSCI arms all investors with ESG ratings of 2,800 top firms
RE
02:48aMass-Tort Machine Powers Wave of Roundup Lawsuits -- WSJ
DJ
11/25FACEBOOK : Launches Viewpoints Market Research App
DJ
11/25Facebook and Twitter to Inform Some Users of Security Issue Related to Androi..
DJ
11/24WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Run Gantlet of Bad News to Record Highs
DJ
11/23FACEBOOK : How Facebook's Embed in the Trump Campaign Helped the President Win
DJ
11/23FACEBOOK : How Facebook's Embed in the Trump Campaign Helped -2-
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 70 463 M
EBIT 2019 24 555 M
Net income 2019 18 276 M
Finance 2019 52 949 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 31,5x
P/E ratio 2020 22,1x
EV / Sales2019 7,33x
EV / Sales2020 5,82x
Capitalization 570 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Average target price 235,38  $
Last Close Price 199,79  $
Spread / Highest target 35,1%
Spread / Average Target 17,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK52.41%569 750
TWITTER6.26%23 664
MATCH GROUP, INC.61.98%19 396
LINE CORPORATION39.54%11 365
SINA CORPORATION-34.86%2 430
NEW WORK SE22.32%1 797
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group