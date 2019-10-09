Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK

(FB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Facebook : Zuckerbeg to testify before U.S. House panel on Oct. 23

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2019 | 01:07pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Facebook CEO Zuckerberg testifies before House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg will testify before the U.S. House Financial Services Committee on Oct. 23 as the social media company faces growing scrutiny from U.S. lawmakers over a planned cryptocurrency and other issues including advertising policies.

Zuckerberg will testify at a hearing titled "An Examination of Facebook and Its Impact on the Financial Services and Housing Sectors." It will be his first appearance before a U.S. congressional committee since April 2018 although last month he was on Capitol Hill to meet privately with some lawmakers.

Zuckerberg is likely to be peppered with critical questions from lawmakers skeptical of Facebook's efforts to help launch a global cryptocurrency called Libra. Also, the federal government charged Facebook in March with violating fair lending laws, saying the company sold targeted advertising that was racially discriminatory.

Rep. Maxine Waters, the Democrat who chairs the panel, has been fiercely critical of Facebook, calling on it to halt its Libra project, which the company has said would launch in the middle of 2020.

Zuckerberg's testimony will come at a precarious time for Libra. U.S. payments processor PayPal Holdings Inc said this month it was leaving the Libra Association, a group of private companies helping develop the currency.

The project also faces significant skepticism from global regulators wary of what a digital currency with a potentially massive scale could mean for the financial system. On Tuesday, the European Union's finance commissioner said he would push for new rules to regulate virtual currencies, reacting to Facebook's plans to introduce Libra which the EU considers a risk to financial stability.

Facebook confirmed Zuckerberg will testify, which will come as the world's largest social media company faces scrutiny not only from Congress, but the Federal Trade Commision and a group of state attorneys general over antitrust issues.

(Reporting by David Shepardson and Pete Schroeder; Editing by Chris Reese and David Gregorio)

By Pete Schroeder
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK 0.96% 179.3166 Delayed Quote.35.59%
PAYPAL HOLDINGS 0.97% 100.1 Delayed Quote.18.12%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FACEBOOK
01:07pFACEBOOK : Zuckerbeg to testify before U.S. House panel on Oct. 23
RE
12:40pFACEBOOK : CEO to appear before Congress on currency plan
AQ
12:38pFACEBOOK : CEO to Testify at House Panel About Libra
DJ
10:20aMultinationals risk heftier tax hit in biggest overhaul for decades
RE
09:40aInternational tax faces biggest shake-up in decades under OECD plan
RE
05:08aMultinationals face heftier tax bills under OECD proposals
RE
05:08aMultinationals face heftier tax bills under OECD proposals
RE
04:37aBank of England sets out rules of engagement for Facebook's Libra
RE
02:49aFacebook's Libra Hits Hurdle -- WSJ
DJ
10/08NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 70 250 M
EBIT 2019 23 784 M
Net income 2019 17 668 M
Finance 2019 51 373 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 29,0x
P/E ratio 2020 18,8x
EV / Sales2019 6,49x
EV / Sales2020 5,13x
Capitalization 507 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Average target price 231,52  $
Last Close Price 177,75  $
Spread / Highest target 49,1%
Spread / Average Target 30,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK35.59%507 112
TWITTER38.14%30 617
MATCH GROUP, INC.76.62%21 225
LINE CORPORATION9.72%9 087
SINA CORPORATION-25.11%2 794
NEW WORK SE6.11%1 551
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group