Facebook : Zuckerberg compensation more than doubles with $22.6 million Facebook paycheck

Facebook has in the past few years faced public outcry over its role in Russia's alleged influence on the 2016 U.S. presidential election and has come under fire following revelations that Cambridge Analytica obtained personal data from millions of Facebook profiles without consent. (https://bit.ly/2Gbb9cn)

Separately, Facebook said Netflix Chief Executive Officer Reed Hastings would vacate his seat on the social media company's board and not be nominated for re-election.

Hastings' departure comes as the Menlo Park-based company beefs up its push into videos. Hastings has served on Facebook's board since 2011.

Facebook also said it will nominate PayPal's senior vice president of core markets, Peggy Alford, to its board in place of University of North Carolina president emeritus Erskine Bowles, who will also not be re-nominated.

The company's shares closed at $179.07 Friday evening.

