Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK (FB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Facebook : Zuckerberg to integrate WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger - New York Times

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/25/2019 | 07:18pm EST
The WhatsApp messaging application is seen on a phone screen

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg is planning to unify the underlying messaging infrastructure of the WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger services and incorporate end-to-end encryption into these apps, the New York Times reported on Friday.

The three services will, however, continue as stand-alone apps, the report https://www.nytimes.com/2019/01/25/technology/facebook-instagram-whatsapp-messenger.html said, citing four people involved in the effort.

Facebook said it is working on adding end-to-end encryption, which protects messages from being viewed by anyone except the participants in a conversation, to more of its messaging products, and considering ways to make it easier for users to connect across networks.

"There is a lot of discussion and debate as we begin the long process of figuring out all the details of how this will work," a spokesperson said.

After the changes, a Facebook user, for instance, will be able send an encrypted message to someone who has only a WhatsApp account, according to the New York Times report.

Integrating the messaging services could make it harder for antitrust regulators to break up Facebook by undoing its acquisitions of WhatsApp and Instagram, said Sam Weinstein, a professor at the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law.

"If Facebook is worried about that then one way it can defend itself is to integrate those services," Weinstein said.

But Weinstein said breaking up Facebook is viewed as an "extreme remedy" by regulators, particularly in the United States, so concerns over antitrust scrutiny may not have been a factor behind the integration.

MAJOR TRADEOFFS

Some former Facebook security engineers and an outside encryption expert said the plan could be good news for user privacy, in particular by extending end-to-end encryption.

"I'm cautiously optimistic it's a good thing," said former Facebook Chief Security Officer Alex Stamos, who now teaches at Stanford University. "My fear was that they were going to drop end-to-end encryption."

However, the technology does not always conceal metadata - information about who is talking to whom - sparking concern among some researchers that the data might be shared.

Any metadata integration likely will let Facebook learn more about users, linking identifiers such as phone numbers and email addresses for those using the services independently of each other.

Facebook could use that data to charge more for advertising and targeted services, although it also would have to forgo ads based on message content in Messenger and Instagram.

Other major tradeoffs will have to be made too, Stamos and others said.

Messenger allows strangers to contact people without knowing their phone numbers, for example, increasing the risk of stalking and approaches to children.

Systems based on phone numbers have additional privacy concerns, because governments and other entities can easily extract location information from them.

Stamos said he hoped Facebook would get public input from terrorism experts, child safety officers, privacy advocates and others and be transparent in its reasoning when it makes decisions on the details.

"It should be an open process, because you can't have it all," Stamos said.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru, Jan Wolfe in Washington and Joseph Menn in San Francisco; Writing by Katie Paul; Editing by Tom Brown)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FACEBOOK
07:18pFACEBOOK : Zuckerberg to integrate WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger - ..
RE
06:45pMARK ZUCKERBERG : Nyt
RE
02:03pFACEBOOK TO MERGE WHATSAPP, INSTAGRA : Nyt
AQ
12:05pFACEBOOK : More Closely Integrating Messaging Services, Sources Say -NYT
DJ
09:15aFACEBOOK INC : annual earnings release
07:55aFacing Backlash, Tech Leaders Shift Tone
DJ
06:15aFACEBOOK : CEO denies selling user data
AQ
05:31aAPPLE : Google led a multimillion-dollar tech industry lobbying blitz in 2018, r..
AQ
01/24FACEBOOK : to protect integrity of 2019 midterm elections
AQ
01/24France seeks support for minimum corporate tax at world level
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 55 317 M
EBIT 2018 24 452 M
Net income 2018 21 668 M
Finance 2018 42 259 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 19,77
P/E ratio 2019 19,64
EV / Sales 2018 6,81x
EV / Sales 2019 5,36x
Capitalization 419 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 50
Average target price 184 $
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK11.24%419 084
TWITTER9.99%24 063
MATCH GROUP INC17.96%14 029
LINE CORP3.64%8 441
SINA CORP1.81%3 903
DENA CO LTD8.70%2 668
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.