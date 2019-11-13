Log in
Facebook

FACEBOOK

(FB)
Facebook : adds Instagram data to content moderation transparency report

11/13/2019 | 12:51pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Stickers bearing the Facebook logo are pictured at Facebook Inc's F8 developers conference in San Jose

Facebook Inc released its fourth report on enforcement against content that violates its policies on Wednesday, adding data on photo-sharing app Instagram and content depicting suicide or self-harm for the first time.

Pro-active detection of violating content was generally lower on Instagram than on Facebook's flagship app, where the company initially implemented many of its detection tools.

For example, the company said it proactively detected content affiliated with terrorist organizations 98.5% of the time on Facebook and 92.2% of the time on Instagram.

Facebook said it had removed about 2.5 million posts in the third quarter that depicted or encouraged suicide or self-injury. The company also removed about 4.4 million pieces of drug sale content during the quarter, it said in a blog post.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru and Katie Paul in San Francisco; Editing by Maju Samuel and Lisa Shumaker)

