FACEBOOK

FACEBOOK

(FB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Facebook : agrees to provide additional documents in California AG data privacy probe

0
11/21/2019 | 04:58pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Stickers bearing the Facebook logo are pictured at Facebook Inc's F8 developers conference in San Jose

Facebook Inc has agreed to turn over additional documents after the California state attorney general's office went to court earlier this month to compel the social media firm to comply with requests for information in its privacy investigation.

Under a joint stipulation filed in San Francisco Superior Court, the company agreed by Nov. 26 to respond some of the document requests. It also agreed to a schedule to provide additional documents in December and January.

For California's document requests that remain in dispute, a judge will hold a Feb. 19 hearing. Facebook did not immediately comment.

In July, Facebook agreed to pay a record-breaking $5-billion fine to resolve a Federal Trade Commission probe into its privacy practices and said it would will boost safeguards on user data.

Facebook also faces an investigation by 47 U.S. states and territories over concerns the company engaged in anti-competitive practices, put consumer data at risk and pushed up advertising prices. Additionally, it is under investigation by the FTC and the Justice Department.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 70 463 M
EBIT 2019 24 555 M
Net income 2019 18 276 M
Finance 2019 52 949 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 31,1x
P/E ratio 2020 21,9x
EV / Sales2019 7,24x
EV / Sales2020 5,74x
Capitalization 563 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 49
Average target price 235,38  $
Last Close Price 197,51  $
Spread / Highest target 36,7%
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK50.67%563 248
TWITTER1.50%22 603
MATCH GROUP, INC.64.77%19 730
LINE CORPORATION39.27%11 366
SINA CORPORATION-40.53%2 219
NEW WORK SE16.84%1 726
