FACEBOOK

(FB)
03/14 04:15:00 pm
170.17 USD   -1.85%
Facebook : and Instagram Suffer Lengthy Outages

0
03/15/2019 | 02:30am EDT

By WSJ City

Facebook blamed one of its longest-ever outages on a change to its servers, saying the daylong disruption to its core app, Instagram and WhatsApp was resolved.

"Yesterday, as a result of a server configuration change, many people had trouble accessing our apps and services. We've now resolved the issues and our systems are recovering. We're very sorry for the inconvenience and appreciate everyone's patience."

The company, in a tweet on Thursday.

KEY FACTS

--- A Facebook status page for developers listed the outage as lasting 22 hours.

--- An overnight message on Instagram's Twitter account said the photo-sharing service was running again.

--- Some users reported lingering issues.

--- Facebook said the issue wasn't related to a distributed denial-of-service attack.

Why This Matters

While internet companies occasionally experience outages caused by problems ranging from natural disasters to surges of web traffic, it is rare for such an established company to go down for so long. The outage could force Facebook to issue refunds to advertisers--many of which use its platforms as a core means of reaching consumers--and further damage a brand already dented by scandals surrounding privacy and data protection.

A fuller story is available on WSJ.com

WSJ City: The news, the key facts and why it matters. Be deeply informed in less than five minutes. You can find more concise stories like this on the WSJ City app. Download now from the App Store or Google Play, or sign up to newsletters here http://www.wsj.com/newsletters?sub=356&mod=djemwsjcity

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 68 963 M
EBIT 2019 25 410 M
Net income 2019 22 187 M
Finance 2019 49 256 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 22,66
P/E ratio 2020 19,33
EV / Sales 2019 6,33x
EV / Sales 2020 5,10x
Capitalization 486 B
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 47
Average target price 196 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK29.81%494 796
TWITTER8.91%24 002
MATCH GROUP INC26.63%14 886
LINE CORP4.32%8 416
SINA CORP7.57%4 155
DENA CO LTD-4.68%2 300
