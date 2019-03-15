Facebook : and Instagram Suffer Lengthy Outages

By WSJ City

Facebook blamed one of its longest-ever outages on a change to its servers, saying the daylong disruption to its core app, Instagram and WhatsApp was resolved.

"Yesterday, as a result of a server configuration change, many people had trouble accessing our apps and services. We've now resolved the issues and our systems are recovering. We're very sorry for the inconvenience and appreciate everyone's patience."

The company, in a tweet on Thursday.

KEY FACTS

--- A Facebook status page for developers listed the outage as lasting 22 hours.

--- An overnight message on Instagram's Twitter account said the photo-sharing service was running again.

--- Some users reported lingering issues.

--- Facebook said the issue wasn't related to a distributed denial-of-service attack.

Why This Matters

While internet companies occasionally experience outages caused by problems ranging from natural disasters to surges of web traffic, it is rare for such an established company to go down for so long. The outage could force Facebook to issue refunds to advertisers--many of which use its platforms as a core means of reaching consumers--and further damage a brand already dented by scandals surrounding privacy and data protection.

A fuller story is available on WSJ.com

