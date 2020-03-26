"The lead independent director is an important role for us and we've been looking for a leader who can bring significant oversight and governance experience," Facebook Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said in a statement.

The company also said Jeffrey Zients, CEO of Cranemere Group Ltd, will not stand for re-election at the annual meeting of stockholders. Zients, however, will continue to serve as a director till the day of the meeting.

(Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M. and Maju Samuel)