Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 07/29 04:00:00 pm
233.29 USD   +1.38%
FACEBOOK : boycott organizers ask European firms to join campaign
RE
05:33aUber halts move of Asia HQ to Hong Kong
RE
05:23aGlobal Stocks Slip Ahead of U.S. Economic Data
DJ
Facebook : boycott organizers ask European firms to join campaign

07/30/2020 | 06:17am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen placed on a keyboard in this illustration

Organizers of a Facebook Inc advertising boycott said on Thursday the campaign would "not go away" until their concerns were addressed and they would ask advertisers in Europe to join their cause.

The campaign, set up in June by U.S. civil rights groups, aims to pressure the world's largest social media company to take concrete steps to block hate speech and misinformation from its platform in the wake of George Floyd's death in May.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has not yet taken the "type of meaningful action that we want to see", the "Stop Hate for Profit" campaign said in a press release, adding that many companies were not ready to return to the platform.

"The global campaign, which includes paid media, will be asking advertisers in Europe to stand with the 1,100 advertisers in the U.S. in the fight against hate and disinformation on Facebook," a campaign spokesperson said.

It comes as Facebook, and other big tech giants, came under fire on Wednesday at a U.S. congressional hearing for the alleged abuse of market power.

"Some of the most iconic brands in the world" had pulled millions of dollars in advertising from Facebook since the start, the campaign said, adding the movement would continue until Facebook made "reasonable changes".

Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American man, died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. His death has sparked worldwide protests against racial inequality and police brutality.

The campaign previously outlined 10 changes it wants, including allowing victims of severe harassment to speak with a Facebook employee and giving refunds to brands whose ads show up next to offensive content that is later removed.

Facebook said earlier in July it was "grateful" to these groups for their "continued engagement."

By Katie Paul and Kanishka Singh

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 77 679 M - -
Net income 2020 21 164 M - -
Net cash 2020 64 139 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 31,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 665 B 665 B -
EV / Sales 2020 7,74x
EV / Sales 2021 6,01x
Nbr of Employees 48 268
Free-Float 83,9%
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 48
Average target price 257,89 $
Last Close Price 233,29 $
Spread / Highest target 35,0%
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK13.66%665 188
TWITTER15.94%29 101
MATCH GROUP, INC.25.19%26 618
LINE CORPORATION3.93%12 704
SINA CORPORATION0.53%2 625
NEW WORK SE-6.34%1 809
