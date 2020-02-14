Log in
FACEBOOK    FB

FACEBOOK

(FB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/14 03:52:05 pm
214.12 USD   +0.46%
03:24pFACEBOOK : cancels San Francisco summit on coronavirus fears
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
News 
News

Facebook : cancels San Francisco summit on coronavirus fears

02/14/2020 | 03:24pm EST
A Facebook logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration

Facebook Inc said on Friday it had cancelled its global marketing summit scheduled for next month in San Francisco due to coronavirus-related risks.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we cancelled our global marketing summit due to evolving public health risks related to coronavirus," a company spokesman said.

The event, scheduled for March 9 to March 12 at the Moscone Center, was expected to see over 4,000 participants.

Earlier this week, Mobile World Congress (MWC), the annual telecoms industry gathering in Barcelona, was cancelled after a mass exodus by exhibitors on coronavirus fears.

Major U.S. tech companies including Facebook, Cisco Systems Inc and AT&T had pulled out of MWC.

The virus, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has killed over 1,300 people so far and infected more than 63,800 people on the Chinese mainland.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC., -0.88% 46.91 Delayed Quote.-1.33%
FACEBOOK 0.41% 214.03 Delayed Quote.3.84%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 85 662 M
EBIT 2020 31 475 M
Net income 2020 25 987 M
Finance 2020 68 372 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 23,6x
P/E ratio 2021 19,7x
EV / Sales2020 6,29x
EV / Sales2021 5,08x
Capitalization 608 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Average target price 244,57  $
Last Close Price 213,14  $
Spread / Highest target 40,8%
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK3.84%607 545
TWITTER15.94%28 794
MATCH GROUP, INC.-8.40%21 262
LINE CORPORATION0.56%11 734
SINA CORPORATION-1.38%2 739
NEW WORK SE2.40%1 824
