FACEBOOK

FACEBOOK

(FB)
  
Facebook closes London offices until Monday due to coronavirus

03/06/2020 | 11:41pm EST
Facebook branding is seen in a workspace at the company's offices in London

Facebook said on Friday it is closing its London offices until Monday after a visiting employee from Singapore was diagnosed with coronavirus.

"An employee based in our Singapore office who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 visited our London offices February 24-26, 2020," Facebook said in a statement.

"We are therefore closing our London offices until Monday for deep cleaning and employees are working from home until then."

Facebook also advised employees based in the affected area of its Singapore office to work from home until March 13. It said it had immediately closed the area for deep cleaning.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Additional reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore; Editing by Stephen Addison & Shri Navaratnam)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 85 569 M
EBIT 2020 31 438 M
Net income 2020 25 980 M
Finance 2020 68 372 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 20,0x
P/E ratio 2021 16,7x
EV / Sales2020 5,23x
EV / Sales2021 4,19x
Capitalization 516 B
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Average target price 244,24  $
Last Close Price 181,09  $
Spread / Highest target 65,7%
Spread / Average Target 34,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK-11.81%516 188
TWITTER9.11%27 307
MATCH GROUP, INC.-20.16%18 834
LINE CORPORATION0.00%11 986
SINA CORPORATION-19.71%2 273
NEW WORK SE-23.63%1 490
