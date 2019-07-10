Log in
FACEBOOK

FACEBOOK

(FB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Facebook : currency project 'cannot go forward' until concerns addressed -Powell

0
07/10/2019 | 11:22am EDT

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that Facebook's plan to build a digital currency called Libra "cannot go forward" until serious concerns were addressed.

The strong comments from the head of the U.S. central bank, the country's top financial regulator, adds to misgivings about the project, which has already produced strong scepticism among top policymakers across the globe.

"I don't think that the project can go forward ... without there being broad satisfaction with the way the company has addressed money laundering, all of those things," Powell said in an appearance before the U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services Committee.

Powell said the digital currency project, announced by the social media giant in June, raised "serious concerns" for regulators.

"Libra raises many serious concerns regarding privacy, money laundering, consumer protection and financial stability," he told the committee. "These are concerns that should be thoroughly and publicly addressed."

Powell said any regulatory review of the recently announced project should be "patient and careful."

He said the Fed has established a working group to follow the project and is coordinating with other central banks across the globe. He also expects the U.S. Financial Stability Oversight Council, a panel of financial regulators, will also review the idea.

Powell noted that he supports financial innovation as long as appropriate risks are identified, but he said the massive platform enjoyed by Facebook immediately sets Libra apart from other digital currency projects.

"Facebook has a couple billion plus users, so I think you have for the first time the possibility of very broad adoption," he said.

Any problems that could emerge through Libra "would arise to systemically important levels just because of the mere size of Facebook."

(Reporting by Pete Schroeder and Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Paul Simao)

By Pete Schroeder and Trevor Hunnicutt

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 69 403 M
EBIT 2019 24 479 M
Net income 2019 20 535 M
Finance 2019 49 655 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 27,8x
P/E ratio 2020 21,6x
EV / Sales2019 7,48x
EV / Sales2020 5,99x
Capitalization 569 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 49
Average target price 222  $
Last Close Price 199  $
Spread / Highest target 38,0%
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK51.96%560 622
TWITTER31.00%27 794
MATCH GROUP INC68.58%20 320
LINE CORP-14.57%7 182
SINA CORP-21.92%3 054
XING SE52.00%2 310
