Facebook delays second-quarter results as Zuckerberg set to appear before Congress

July 27 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc said on Monday it
has delayed the release of its second-quarter results by a day
to July 30 to allow Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg to
appear for a rescheduled Congressional hearing.
The hearing, which will also include heads of Alphabet Inc's
Google, Amazon.com Inc and Apple Inc
, is scheduled for July 29.
The House Judiciary Committee hearing was earlier proposed
for July 27.
The panel is questioning the companies as part of its probe
into whether they actively work to harm and eliminate smaller
rivals, while not always making the best choices for their
customers
