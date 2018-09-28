Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK (FB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Facebook : discloses security breach affecting 50 million users

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2018 | 10:07pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen in front of displayed binary digits in this illustration

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc said on Friday that hackers stole digital login codes allowing them to take over up to 50 million user accounts, after what has already been a difficult year for the company's reputation.

Facebook, which has more than 2.2 billion monthly active users, said it has been unable to determine yet whether the attacker misused any of the affected accounts or stole private information. It also has yet to identify the attacker’s location or whether specific victims had been targeted.

Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg described the incident as a “really serious security issue" in a conference call with reporters.

Shares in Facebook fell 3.0 percent in afternoon trading, weighing on major Wall Street stock indexes.

Facebook made headlines earlier this year after the data of 87 million users was improperly accessed by Cambridge Analytica, a political consultancy. The disclosure has prompted government inquiries into the company's privacy practices across the world, and fueled a "#deleteFacebook" social media movement among consumers.

U.S. lawmakers said on Friday that the hack may boost calls for data privacy legislation.

"“This is another sobering indicator that Congress needs to step up and take action to protect the privacy and security of social media users," Democratic U.S. Senator Mark Warner said in a statement.

'COMPLEX' FLAW

Facebook's latest vulnerability had existed since July 2017, but the company first identified it Tuesday after spotting an unusual increase in use of its "view as" privacy feature on Sept. 16.

"View as" allows users to see what their own profile looks like to someone else, enabling them to verify their privacy settings. The flaw inadvertently put the wrong digital code, similar to a browser cookie, on the devices of people using "view as."

That code could allow the person using "view as" to post and browse from someone else's Facebook account, potentially exposing private messages, photos and posts.

“The implications of this are huge," Justin Fier, director of cyber intelligence at security company Darktrace, told Reuters.

Guy Rosen, the Facebook vice president overseeing security, said the flaw was "complex" in that it resulted from three failings.

A video upload feature should not have displayed on a user’s profile page when accessed through “view as," Rosen told reporters on a conference call Thursday. That alone would not have been problematic except that the video feature wrongly triggered the placement of the powerful login code. And it placed the code not for the "view as" user, but for who they were pretending to be.

Facebook said it fixed the issue on Thursday. It also notified the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation, Department of Homeland Security, Congressional aides and the Data Protection Commission in Ireland, where the company has European headquarters.

The Irish authority expressed concern in a statement that Facebook has been "unable to clarify the nature of the breach and risk to users" and said it was pressing Facebook for answers.

Facebook reset the digital keys of the 50 million affected accounts, and as a precaution temporarily disabled "view as" and reset those keys for another 40 million that have been looked up through the "view as" option over the last year.

About 90 million people will have to log back into Facebook or any of their apps that use a Facebook login, the company said.

More than 6,000 Facebook users flocked to Zuckerberg’s Facebook page to complain about the latest glitch.

“I’m so scared now. All my activities are on Facebook,” Mohammad ZR Zia, a 25-year college student in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, who has been using the social media platform since 2009, told Reuters. His account was logged out earlier on Friday.

Facebook has suffered more limited breaches before.

In 2013, Facebook disclosed a software flaw that exposed 6 million users' phone numbers and email addresses to unauthorized viewers for a year, while a technical glitch in 2008 revealed confidential birth-dates on 80 million Facebook users' profiles.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil and Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru, Paresh Dave in San Francisco; Additional reporting by Christopher Bing, Jim Finkle and David Shepardson in Washington, D.C., Joseph Menn in San Francisco and Angela Moon in New York; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar and Clive McKeef)

By Munsif Vengattil, Arjun Panchadar and Paresh Dave

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FACEBOOK
10:35pFACEBOOK : UK regulator to enquire if Facebook data breach has affected UK citiz..
RE
10:33pFACEBOOK : How to Check If Your Facebook Account Was Breached
DJ
10:08pFACEBOOK : discloses security breach affecting 50 million users
RE
10:07pFACEBOOK : discloses security breach affecting 50 million users
RE
09:56pFACEBOOK : Judge Says Facebook Can't be Forced to Tap Messenger App -Reuters
DJ
09:26pFACEBOOK : Finds Security Flaw Affecting Almost 50 Million Accounts -- 2nd Updat..
DJ
07:50pFACEBOOK : Finds Security Flaw Affecting Almost 50 Million Accounts -- Update
DJ
07:41pFACEBOOK : Finds Security Flaw Affecting Almost 50 Million Accounts
DJ
07:31pFACEBOOK : says 50M user accounts affected by security breach
AQ
07:25pGoogle CEO will testify before U.S. House on bias accusations
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
04:28pWhat You Need To Know About The New Communication Sector And Its Consequences 
03:30pALPHABET VS. FACEBOOK : Which Is Slowing Down? 
03:18pREUTERS : Attempt to force Facebook Messenger wiretap fails 
02:34pTWITTER : The Complete Research Report 
01:02pIs Essex Property Trust Worth Its Premium Valuation? 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 55 650 M
EBIT 2018 24 809 M
Net income 2018 21 237 M
Finance 2018 41 659 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 23,16
P/E ratio 2019 20,20
EV / Sales 2018 7,91x
EV / Sales 2019 6,15x
Capitalization 482 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 46
Average target price 209 $
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK-4.32%482 021
TWITTER INC18.70%21 985
MATCH GROUP INC86.07%16 132
LINE CORP2.46%10 325
SINA CORP-30.50%5 007
DENA CO LTD-15.65%2 627
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.