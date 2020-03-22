Facebook : donates emergency reserve of 720,000 masks due to coronavirus outbreak

Log in
03/22/2020 | 04:41pm EDT
Facebook's founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks at the Viva Tech start-up and technology summit in Paris

Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said on Sunday that the social media company has donated its emergency reserve of 720,000 masks to provide health workers with more protective gear.

"To help, Facebook donated our emergency reserve of 720,000 masks that we had bought in case the wildfires continued," Zuckerberg said in a post, adding that the company is also working on "sourcing a lot more to donate."

The United States has seen a surge in demand for respirator masks caused by the coronavirus outbreak as the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, over the next 18 months, aims to buy 500 million masks for the Strategic National Stockpile, the nation's supply of pharmaceuticals and medical supplies.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)

