Facebook : exec in India files police complaint after report on content practices

NEW DELHI, Aug 17 (Reuters) - A top Facebook executive in
India has filed a police complaint in New Delhi saying she is
receiving death threats following a media report that said she
and the U.S. social network company allegedly favoured Prime
Minister Narendra Modi's ruling party.
Ankhi Das, Facebook's top public-policy executive in India,
in her complaint to Delhi police said some individuals online
had "intentionally vilified" her due to their political
affiliations and were engaging in abuse, Indian media reported.
Das has said the threats followed a Wall Street Journal
(WSJ) report last week that said she opposed applying Facebook's
hate-speech rules to a member of Modi's party and some other
Hindu nationalist individuals and groups "flagged internally for
promoting or participating in violence".
"I am extremely disturbed by the relentless harassment meted
out to me," Das said in her complaint, according to India's
Hindu newspaper.
A spokesman for the Delhi Police did not respond to calls
and text messages from Reuters.
Das and Facebook did not respond to a request for comment on
the police complaint. Facebook on Monday referred Reuters to a
weekend statement that said it prohibited hate speech
irrespective of one's political position but acknowledged,
"there is more to do".
The WSJ article has sparked a political storm in India and
raised questions about Facebook's content regulation practices.
Das had told staff that punishing violations by politicians
from Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) "would damage
the company's business prospects in the country", the WSJ
article said.
For Facebook, which has over 300 million users in India, the
controversy comes months after it invested $5.7 billion in the
digital unit of India's Reliance Industries.
The company was also seen close to receiving permission to
launch a payments service on WhatsApp, which also counts India
as its biggest market with more than 400 million users.
POLITICIANS TRADING BARBS
India's main opposition Congress has seized on the WSJ story
to seek a parliamentary investigation of Facebook employees'
alleged ties with Modi's BJP.
On Sunday, Congress said on Twitter, "Millions of Indians
are controlled and manipulated by BJP through Facebook," and
WhatsApp.
BJP lawmakers in turn accused Facebook of censoring
nationalist voices, with lawmaker and former minister
Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore in a column in the Indian Express
newspaper on Monday accused Facebook of being a
"Left-Congress-leaning platform."
"This storm in a teacup is merely an exercise to browbeat
Facebook for 'allowing' certain opinions to even exist," Rathore
wrote.
"There are examples of current and former Facebook
executives with links to the former government and opposition
parties, and some of them have been openly critical of the prime
minister as well. To accuse them of being pro-BJP is laughable."
Tejasvi Surya, another BJP lawmaker and a member of a
parliamentary committee on information technology, said many
people had complained to him that Facebook was "unfairly
censoring many nationalist, pro-India or pro-Hindu voices", and
that he would take up the matter with relevant authorities.
