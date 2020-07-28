Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Facebook : gains temporary court reprieve on EU antitrust data demand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/28/2020 | 06:38am EDT
FILE PHOTO: EU leaders summit in Brussels

Facebook has won the first round of its court battle against what it says are excessive demands from European Union antitrust regulators after Europe's second-top court temporarily halted such requests until it makes a final ruling.

The U.S. social media group is being investigated by the European Commission for its trove of data and online marketplace, which may lead to hefty fines and orders to change its business practices.

Facebook on July 15 sued the EU competition enforcer at the Luxembourg-based General Court, saying that the Commission was seeking information beyond what is necessary, including highly personal details.

It also asked for interim measures to stop a May 4 information request. Failure to comply could expose it to a daily penalty payment of 8 million euros (7.2 million pounds).

The Court in a judgment dated July 24 suspended the EU request while waiting for the Commission's comment and its ruling on Facebook's application for interim relief.

It said such a move would "prevent a situation whereby the contested material is disclosed in violation of the fundamental right to privacy of the applicant's management and employees, depriving of any effect any order for interim measures that may eventually be granted".

EU regulators are trawling documents looking for about 2,500 search phrases which include "big question", "shut down" and "not good for us", and which could be found in employees' health information or even job applications, said a person familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Louise Heavens and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

By Foo Yun Chee

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur FACEBOOK
06:40aFutures slip with focus on stimulus talks, Pfizer, McDonald's earnings
RE
06:38aFACEBOOK : gains temporary court reprieve on EU antitrust data demand
RE
06:37aFACEBOOK : gains temporary court reprieve on EU antitrust data demand
RE
05:20aIndia's Reliance to pay up to $3.6 bln for Future Group retail ops - Mint
RE
04:48aFutures slip with focus on stimulus talks, Pfizer, McDonald's earnings
RE
03:22aReliance to pay up to $3.6 billion for Future Group retail business - Mint
RE
02:48aAmazon CEO Faces Rare Test in First Testimony Before Congress -- WSJ
DJ
02:03aIndia's Reliance to pay up to $3.6 bln for Future Group retail ops - Mint
RE
07/27GLOBAL MARKETS -Asian stocks set to rise on U.S. stimulus hopes, gold hits re..
RE
07/27ALPHABET : Trump administration petitions FCC on social media content rules
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 77 704 M - -
Net income 2020 21 189 M - -
Net cash 2020 64 139 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 31,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 666 B 666 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 7,74x
Nbr of Employees 48 268
Free-Float 83,9%
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 48
Average target price 256,67 $
Last Close Price 233,50 $
Spread / Highest target 34,9%
Spread / Average Target 9,92%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK13.76%665 787
TWITTER14.98%28 858
MATCH GROUP, INC.11.76%23 764
LINE CORPORATION3.74%12 663
SINA CORPORATION0.30%2 619
NEW WORK SE-5.82%1 819
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group