FACEBOOK

(FB)
Facebook hit with complaint alleging widespread bias against Black workers

07/02/2020 | 05:58pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Facebook logos

By Daniel Wiessner

A Black Facebook Inc worker on Thursday filed a complaint claiming the social media giant's stated commitment to diversity and civil rights, including its support for the Black Lives Matter movement, masks widespread discrimination against Black workers.

Oscar Veneszee, a Washington D.C.-based operations program manager, said in a charge filed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission that Facebook has shown a pattern of discrimination in hiring, performance evaluations, promotions and pay, and that Black workers fill just 1.5% of its technical positions.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: https://bit.ly/2VGl0j2

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 77 000 M - -
Net income 2020 20 929 M - -
Net cash 2020 63 654 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 32,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 677 B 677 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 7,97x
Nbr of Employees 48 268
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Average target price 245,93 $
Last Close Price 233,42 $
Spread / Highest target 28,5%
Spread / Average Target 5,36%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK15.74%677 335
MATCH GROUP, INC.28.69%30 418
TWITTER-3.87%24 128
LINE CORPORATION2.24%12 104
SINA CORPORATION-11.72%2 305
NEW WORK SE-4.45%1 766
