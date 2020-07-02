Facebook hit with complaint alleging widespread bias against Black workers

By Daniel Wiessner

A Black Facebook Inc worker on Thursday filed a complaint claiming the social media giant's stated commitment to diversity and civil rights, including its support for the Black Lives Matter movement, masks widespread discrimination against Black workers.

Oscar Veneszee, a Washington D.C.-based operations program manager, said in a charge filed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission that Facebook has shown a pattern of discrimination in hiring, performance evaluations, promotions and pay, and that Black workers fill just 1.5% of its technical positions.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: https://bit.ly/2VGl0j2