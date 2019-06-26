Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK

(FB)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 06/26 04:15:00 pm
187.66 USD   -0.62%
05:42pFACEBOOK : in Talks for Offices at Hudson Yards
DJ
05:13pFACEBOOK : Bitcoin soars past $13,000 as Facebook's Libra fuels demand
RE
04:50pMedia CEOs Reign Over 2018 Pay -- 2nd Update
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Facebook : in Talks for Offices at Hudson Yards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/26/2019 | 05:42pm EDT

By Keiko Morris

Social media giant Facebook Inc. is in talks to lease 1 million square feet of office space in a skyscraper under construction in Manhattan's newest neighborhood on the far West Side, according to a person familiar with the discussions.

The deal would create one of Facebook's largest office operations in the world outside of its headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. If the lease is finalized, it would be a sign that New York continues to hold allure for big tech firms following Amazon.com Inc.'s about-face earlier this year.

Amazon canceled its plans for to build a $2.5 billion campus in the Long Island City neighborhood in Queens because of political opposition against state and city subsidies. It isn't clear whether New York is offering Facebook any subsidies in the deal under discussion.

The Facebook lease would mark yet another leasing milestone for Hudson Yards, the 18-million-square-foot project being developed over a rail yard in a venture of Related Cos. and Oxford Properties. Facebook is eyeing a 2.9-million-square-foot tower, 50 Hudson Yards, that already has cut a deal with money manager BlackRock Inc. for its global headquarters.

Other big names have made deals for Hudson Yards office space such as WarnerMedia, private equity firm KKR & Co. Related and Oxford officially opened the $25 billion development in March, debuting high-end shops and restaurants at its glitzy mall.

A possible Facebook lease at 50 Hudson Yards would enable the firm to consolidate operations from several of its current New York locations. Facebook has had sales and marketing employees in New York since 2008 and started hiring engineers in 2012.

Facebook's negotiations to consolidate in Hudson Yards were reported earlier by Crain's New York Business.

In 2013, Facebook signed a 10-year lease for 100,000 square feet at an office building near New York University. Today the firm has 680,000 square feet at that location, according to CoStar Inc.

Many New York officials and landlords worried Amazon's retreat would have a chilling effect on other potential relocations and expansions by tech companies in the city. But Facebook is just one of several major firms looking for space in New York City.

Alphabet Inc.'s Google is nearing a deal to buy or lease a planned 1.3 million-square-foot office building at St. John's Terminal in the city's West Village neighborhood, The Wall Street Journal previously reported. The tech firm has plans to add space in the city for more than 12,000 new workers.

"There are so many tech-related firms that are expanding at a ferocious pace," said David Falk, president of the New York Tri-State region at real-estate services firm Newmark Knight Frank. "This is the reason why the market has been really so hot."

Write to Keiko Morris at Keiko.Morris@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FACEBOOK
05:42pFACEBOOK : in Talks for Offices at Hudson Yards
DJ
05:13pFACEBOOK : Bitcoin soars past $13,000 as Facebook's Libra fuels demand
RE
05:01pFACEBOOK : Instagram expands ads to Explore feeds
AQ
04:50pMedia CEOs Reign Over 2018 Pay -- 2nd Update
DJ
04:42pMedia CEOs Reign Over 2018 Pay -- Update
DJ
02:52pFACEBOOK : Bitcoin soars past $13,000 as Facebook's Libra fuels demand
RE
02:41pFACEBOOK : Instagram to Introduce Advertising on Its Explore Page
DJ
12:43pWhite House to Hold Social Media Summit
DJ
12:07pTrump suggests EU out of line in suing U.S. tech firms
RE
11:01aFacebook crypto plans turn up heat on EU banks over real-time payments
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 69 413 M
EBIT 2019 24 269 M
Net income 2019 20 658 M
Finance 2019 49 780 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 26,51
P/E ratio 2020 20,34
EV / Sales 2019 7,05x
EV / Sales 2020 5,64x
Capitalization 539 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 46
Average target price 221 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK44.05%539 042
TWITTER20.81%26 687
MATCH GROUP INC56.82%18 866
LINE CORP-18.08%6 788
SINA CORP-23.70%2 847
XING SE56.84%2 384
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About