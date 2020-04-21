Log in
FACEBOOK    FB

FACEBOOK

(FB)
Facebook : invests $5.7 billion in India's Reliance Jio

04/21/2020 | 09:40pm EDT
A woman checks her mobile phone as she walks past a mobile store of Reliance Industries' Jio telecoms unit in Mumbai

Facebook Inc announced a $5.7 billion investment in Reliance Industries Ltd telecom unit on Wednesday, making it the largest minority shareholder in Jio Platforms Limited.

The social media giant said https://bit.ly/2RX7iGN it would focus on collaborating its messaging platform WhatsApp with Reliance's e-commerce venture JioMart to enable people to connect with small businesses.

Facebook's investment will translate to a 9.99% equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis, Jio said https://bit.ly/34Wzy1a in a statement.

The deal comes at a time when Facebook-owned WhatsApp has secured approval to roll out its digital payment service in India, according to media reports http://bit.ly/2UzxlGa, to compete with the likes of Google Pay and Paytm.

WhatsApp has 400 million users in India, its biggest market, reaching nearly 80% of smartphone users in the country.

Reliance Jio, the fast-growing telecom carrier controlled by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, began operations in late 2016.

Last month, Financial Times reported that social media giant was in talks for a 10% stake in Jio but the talks were halted due to global travel bans amid the coronavirus outbreak.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK -4.17% 170.8 Delayed Quote.-16.78%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD 1.62% 1243.8 End-of-day quote.1.45%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 77 224 M
EBIT 2020 26 362 M
Net income 2020 21 860 M
Finance 2020 65 430 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 22,7x
P/E ratio 2021 17,8x
EV / Sales2020 5,46x
EV / Sales2021 4,25x
Capitalization 487 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Average target price 217,02  $
Last Close Price 170,80  $
Spread / Highest target 75,6%
Spread / Average Target 27,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK-16.78%510 974
MATCH GROUP, INC.-2.53%22 620
TWITTER-15.73%20 911
LINE CORPORATION-0.38%11 755
SINA CORPORATION-15.08%2 397
NEW WORK SE-33.56%1 241
