FACEBOOK    FB

FACEBOOK

(FB)
My previous session
03/11 04:15:00 pm
172.07 USD   +1.46%
07:05pFACEBOOK : “What Kind of Society Is it Going to Be?”
PU
01:17pFACEBOOK : sues Ukrainian web operators for fraud
AQ
10:54aFACEBOOK : Buyers are coming back
Facebook : “What Kind of Society Is it Going to Be?”

03/11/2019 | 07:05pm EDT

'If Facebook has created a parallel online society for a quarter of the world to live in, the question facing Monika Bickert and her team is: What kind of society is it going to be?'

Vanity Fair reporter Simon Van Zuylen-Wood spent months embedded with members of Facebook's content policy team - led by former federal prosecutor Monika Bickert - who deliberate, debate and painstakingly write the company's rules on prohibited speech on Facebook.

Read the full article: March 2018, ''Men Are Scum': Inside Facebook's War on Hate Speech'

See also:

Disclaimer

Facebook Inc. published this content on 11 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2019 23:04:08 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 68 929 M
EBIT 2019 25 295 M
Net income 2019 22 174 M
Finance 2019 49 256 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 22,59
P/E ratio 2020 19,32
EV / Sales 2019 6,31x
EV / Sales 2020 5,08x
Capitalization 484 B
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 47
Average target price 195 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK29.38%484 037
TWITTER4.52%23 035
MATCH GROUP INC23.99%14 766
LINE CORP5.26%8 456
SINA CORP6.19%4 071
DENA CO LTD-6.35%2 298
