Facebook : “What Kind of Society Is it Going to Be?”

'If Facebook has created a parallel online society for a quarter of the world to live in, the question facing Monika Bickert and her team is: What kind of society is it going to be?'

Vanity Fair reporter Simon Van Zuylen-Wood spent months embedded with members of Facebook's content policy team - led by former federal prosecutor Monika Bickert - who deliberate, debate and painstakingly write the company's rules on prohibited speech on Facebook.

Read the full article: March 2018, ''Men Are Scum': Inside Facebook's War on Hate Speech'

