Facebook : “What Kind of Society Is it Going to Be?”

'If Facebook has created a parallel online society for a quarter of the world to live in, the question facing Monika Bickert and her team is: What kind of society is it going to be?'
Vanity Fair reporter Simon Van Zuylen-Wood spent months embedded with members of Facebook's content policy team - led by former federal prosecutor Monika Bickert - who deliberate, debate and painstakingly write the company's rules on prohibited speech on Facebook.
Read the full article: March 2018, ''Men Are Scum': Inside Facebook's War on Hate Speech'
See also:
Disclaimer
Facebook Inc. published this content on 11 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2019 23:04:08 UTC