Facebook likely to face two more state probes on privacy issues: Bloomberg

01/31/2019 | 06:37pm EST
FILE PHOTO - A woman looks at the Facebook logo on an iPad in this photo illustration

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc could be subjected to at least two more state probes in the United States on the alleged mishandling of user data, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

The report, which cited people familiar with the matter, said Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro and his Illinois counterpart Kwame Raoul have joined forces with Connecticut to focus on investigating existing allegations.

The state probes are coalescing into two main groups, the report said. The states of New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts are also probing the social media giant and are seeking to uncover any potential unknown violations.

The Illinois attorney general's office declined to comment on Bloomberg's report when contacted by Reuters, while the office of the attorney general of Pennsylvania did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Facebook told Reuters in an emailed statement it was having "productive conversations" with attorneys general from a number of states.

"Many officials have approached us in a constructive manner, focused on solutions that ensure all companies are protecting people's information, and we look forward to continuing to work with them," Facebook's vice president of state and local public policy, Will Castleberry, said.

Facebook and other tech giants have been under pressure for over a year after it was revealed that British consultancy Cambridge Analytical acquired data on millions of U.S. users to target election advertising. That led to heads of several tech companies testifying before Congress last year.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 68 377 M
EBIT 2019 24 932 M
Net income 2019 21 722 M
Finance 2019 51 471 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 20,28
P/E ratio 2020 17,71
EV / Sales 2019 5,57x
EV / Sales 2020 4,45x
Capitalization 432 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 50
Average target price 185 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK14.75%432 275
TWITTER12.25%24 558
MATCH GROUP INC22.66%14 588
LINE CORP2.16%8 687
SINA CORP9.23%4 150
DENA CO LTD7.02%2 675
