Facebook : on Notice as Vietnam Tightens Grip on Social Media

Just a few days after Vietnam launched its latest campaign against social media with a new cybersecurity law, the communist regime accused Facebook of not taking down antigovernment comments.

The state Vietnam News Agency said Wednesday the Ministry of Information and Communications had complained to Facebook about pages that were critical of the communist state, but that the company hadn't responded.

The agency then reported the ministry as saying Facebook's silence was a serious violation of Vietnam's new cybersecurity law, which came into effect Jan. 1 and requires internet companies such as Facebook to quickly comply with government demands to remove content it doesn't like. If they don't, they risk being required to set up local offices and store data onshore--something that prosecutors have said will make it easier for them to identify and hunt down dissidents. Critics say the legislation could embolden other authoritarian governments in Asia, such as Thailand, that are also looking at curbing the influence of Facebook.

A Facebook spokeswoman said in a statement: "We have a clear process for governments to report illegal content to us, and we review all these requests against our terms of service and local law."

Facebook has before complied with government requests to take down content in Vietnam, one of its fastest-growing markets, often to the chagrin of local activists.

Some have turned to lesser-known alternatives to fly under the government's radar, including Minds, an encrypted, open-source social-media site that pitches itself as a safer alternative.

Hanoi-based blogger Nguyen Chi Tuyen says he has seen many of his friends' Facebook posts vanish in recent months with little, if any, explanation. Often, they discussed sensitive topics such as pollution or China's growing influence in the country.

"We got upset, and I myself would like to send a message to Facebook that it's us, the users, who make Facebook valuable," Mr. Tuyen said.

Minds co-founder and chief executive Bill Ottman says up to a fifth of the site's total 1.5 million users are now in Vietnam, and many of the most-followed channels on the site are Vietnamese. "People are looking for alternatives and there is an opening here for something new," he said.

Vietnam's new cybersecurity law means Facebook and other internet companies such as Alphabet Inc.'s Google are under growing pressure to comply with the demands of a government that is increasingly nervous about how social media can help whip up protests.

The country launched a 10,000-strong cyber unit known as Force 47 in late 2017 to trawl the web to counter criticism of the communist government. Dissidents who were caught up in the dragnet face years in prison, such as blogger Nguyen Ngoc Nhu Quynh, or "Mother Mushroom" as she was known online. She was sentenced to 10 years prison before she was released and sent to the U.S. in October. More than 100 prisoners of conscience remain in Vietnamese prisons, often in grim conditions, according to Amnesty International.

Vietnamese officials say the new cybersecurity law follows steps taken in European countries and elsewhere to better regulate what it describes as the spread of "toxic information" online.

But human-rights advocates say it could make it easier for authorities to identify who is saying what online, particularly if internet companies are compelled to store data in Vietnam.

The Asia Internet Coalition, a lobby group that counts Facebook and Google as members, has warned that, as well as hurting civil liberties, the law could also hinder the growth of Vietnam's digital economy.

Among its 95 million population, Vietnam has some 60 million Facebook users, according to social-media consulting firm We Are Social, many of whom use the site as a marketplace for small businesses.

Vietnam's information ministry is also considering whether to tax Facebook for revenue generated from advertising on the site from within Vietnam.

