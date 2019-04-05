Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK

(FB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Facebook : promises crackdown on fake news in Australia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/05/2019 | 01:09am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of the Facebook logo in this picture illustration

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Social media giant Facebook Inc said on Friday it would strengthen measures to fight fake news in Australia and briefly block foreigners from buying political advertisements in the lead-up to a national election due in a few weeks.

The move comes with the company - and its peers around the world - under growing pressure to rid their platforms of misinformation after Russia allegedly used Facebook to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

In Australia, it is not clear which, if any, foreigners had sought to buy campaign ads, but the government warned in 2017 of Chinese interference attempts and said in February a foreign government had hacked parliament's computer network.

Facebook's move also comes as its market power and social influence faces greater scrutiny, particularly in the wake of the mass shooting at a mosque in New Zealand which was broadcast live on one of the U.S. firm's platforms.

Facebook said its new controls on Australian political advertising would take effect as soon as the vote was called, which is expected to happen in the next few days.

Foreigners would be forbidden from buying advertising mentioning political parties, slogans and logos, Mia Garlick, Facebook's director of policy for Australia and New Zealand, said in a statement.

To fight so-called fake news and misinformation, the U.S. firm would launch a fact-checking service in Australia in partnership with French news agency Agence France-Presse, she added. It would also remove fake accounts and make sensational stories less prominent in users' newsfeeds.

Australia's major political parties, which between them are expected to spend millions of dollars buying Facebook ads during the campaign, had no comment on the company's announcement on Friday.

GLOBAL PROBLEM

Policing social media content has become a massive global problem, with no template for consistently preventing fake news online or eliminating it.

Andrea Carson, a political scientist specialising in media and communications at La Trobe University in Melbourne, said Facebook faced tighter regulation in the future.

"There's a climate for change," she said.

Fierce internet disinformation battles have gripped countries such as Brazil and Malaysia ahead of elections.

Authorities in Indonesia and the European Union, which are due to hold polls, have also warned of the threat of fake news, while in India, Facebook has ramped up efforts to block fake accounts.

The market dominance of Facebook and of Alphabet Inc's Google has also drawn the attention of Australia's competition regulator, which is pushing for greater scrutiny of their power and influence, something the firms are resisting.

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Stephen Coates)

By Tom Westbrook
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 0.71% 1219.46 Delayed Quote.16.70%
FACEBOOK 1.43% 176.02 Delayed Quote.34.27%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FACEBOOK
01:09aFACEBOOK : promises crackdown on fake news in Australia
RE
04/04FACEBOOK : Social media executives could be liable for harmful content - The Gua..
RE
04/04STARBUCKS : Accountant fired after attacking an Orthodox Jew with MAGA hat
AQ
04/04MARKET SNAPSHOT: S&P 500 Extends Win Streak To 6th Session As U.S.-China Trad..
DJ
04/04GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Nissan, Boeing, Commerzbank, Tesla
04/04MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg Says Not Facebook's Job to Regulate Political Ads
DJ
04/04Force tech giants to share data rather than break them up - academics
RE
04/04FACEBOOK : opens Innovation Lab, boosting tech innovation in Pakistan
AQ
04/03AMAZON COM : Facebook removes exposed user records stored on Amazon's servers
RE
04/03FACEBOOK : ads system leans on stereotypes for housing, job ads - study
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 68 977 M
EBIT 2019 25 241 M
Net income 2019 22 222 M
Finance 2019 49 256 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 23,14
P/E ratio 2020 19,73
EV / Sales 2019 6,47x
EV / Sales 2020 5,22x
Capitalization 495 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 196 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK34.27%481 468
TWITTER19.76%25 643
MATCH GROUP INC34.02%15 666
LINE CORP3.51%8 276
SINA CORP20.94%4 408
XING SE40.00%2 022
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About