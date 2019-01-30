Facebook : quarterly profit, revenue beat estimates

Shares of the company rose 6.4 percent to $160.12 in extended trading.

Facebook's wealth of information on users and broad socio-economic reach makes it a powerful tool for advertisers, but privacy-related scandals have hurt its reputation.

Monthly active users rose 9 percent from a year earlier to 2.32 billion, in line with estimates, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Ad sales rose 30 percent to $16.64 billion in the fourth quarter, while costs, bolstered by moves to improve content and security after the recent data and privacy rows, rose 62 percent to $9.09 billion.

Net income attributable to Facebook shareholders rose to $6.88 billion, or $2.38 per share, in the fourth quarter ended December 31, from $4.27 billion, or $1.44 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $16.91 billion from $12.97 billion. Analysts were expecting revenue of $16.39 billion and profit of $2.19 per share for the quarter.

