FACEBOOK (FB)
My previous session
01/30 04:40:53 pm
163.1 USD   +13.11%
Facebook : quarterly profit, revenue beat estimates

01/30/2019 | 04:29pm EST
(Reuters) - Facebook Inc beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue and profit on Wednesday, helped by growth in Instagram business and a steady rise in advertising spending by companies.

Shares of the company rose 6.4 percent to $160.12 in extended trading.

Facebook's wealth of information on users and broad socio-economic reach makes it a powerful tool for advertisers, but privacy-related scandals have hurt its reputation.

Monthly active users rose 9 percent from a year earlier to 2.32 billion, in line with estimates, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Ad sales rose 30 percent to $16.64 billion in the fourth quarter, while costs, bolstered by moves to improve content and security after the recent data and privacy rows, rose 62 percent to $9.09 billion.

Net income attributable to Facebook shareholders rose to $6.88 billion, or $2.38 per share, in the fourth quarter ended December 31, from $4.27 billion, or $1.44 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $16.91 billion from $12.97 billion. Analysts were expecting revenue of $16.39 billion and profit of $2.19 per share for the quarter.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru and Katie Paul in San Francisco; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 55 310 M
EBIT 2018 24 459 M
Net income 2018 21 652 M
Finance 2018 42 287 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 19,53
P/E ratio 2019 19,49
EV / Sales 2018 6,73x
EV / Sales 2019 5,31x
Capitalization 414 B
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK9.99%414 371
TWITTER10.09%24 086
MATCH GROUP INC21.79%14 486
LINE CORP6.61%8 692
SINA CORP9.88%4 187
DENA CO LTD8.86%2 695
