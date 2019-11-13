Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK

(FB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Facebook : removes 3.2 billion fake accounts, millions of child abuse posts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 02:16pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Stickers bearing the Facebook logo are pictured at Facebook Inc's F8 developers conference in San Jose

Facebook Inc removed 3.2 billion fake accounts between April and September this year, along with millions of posts depicting child abuse and suicide, according to its latest content moderation report released on Wednesday.

That more than doubles the number of fake accounts taken down during the same period last year, when 1.55 billion accounts were removed, according to the report. (https://bit.ly/2OcsCVI)

The world's biggest social network also disclosed for the first time how many posts it removed from popular photo-sharing app Instagram, which has been identified as a growing area of concern about fake news by disinformation researchers.

Proactive detection of violating content was lower across all categories on Instagram than on Facebook's flagship app, where the company initially implemented many of its detection tools, the company said in its fourth content moderation report.

For example, the company said it proactively detected content affiliated with terrorist organizations 98.5% of the time on Facebook and 92.2% of the time on Instagram.

It removed more than 11.6 million pieces of content depicting child nudity and sexual exploitation of children on Facebook and 754,000 pieces on Instagram during the third quarter.

Law enforcement is concerned that Facebook's plans to provide greater privacy to users by encrypting the company’s messaging services will hamper efforts to fight child abuse.

Last month, FBI Director Christopher Wray said the changes would turn the platform into a "dream come true for predators and child pornographers."

Facebook also added data on actions it took around content involving self-harm for the first time in the report. It said it had removed about 2.5 million posts in the third quarter that depicted or encouraged suicide or self-injury.

The company also removed about 4.4 million pieces involving drug sales during the quarter, it said in a blog post. (https://bit.ly/33MCdsX)

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru and Katie Paul in San Francisco; Editing by Maju Samuel and Lisa Shumaker)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FACEBOOK
02:17pGoogle Pay to offer checking accounts through Citi, Stanford Federal next yea..
RE
02:16pFACEBOOK : removes 3.2 billion fake accounts, millions of child abuse posts
RE
10:36aUkrainian lawmakers vote to lift ban on sale of farmland by 2020
RE
01:21aFACEBOOK : launches unified payment service across all its family platforms
AQ
11/12FACEBOOK : unveils Facebook Pay for easier payments across multiple platforms
AQ
11/12FACEBOOK : unites payment service across apps with Facebook Pay
RE
11/12FACEBOOK : unites payment service across apps with Facebook Pay
RE
11/12FACEBOOK : Rolls Out Cross-Platform Payment Feature
DJ
11/12FACEBOOK : Simplifying Payments with Facebook Pay
PU
11/12PRIVACY MATTERS : Facebook Pay
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 70 463 M
EBIT 2019 24 555 M
Net income 2019 18 276 M
Finance 2019 52 949 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 30,1x
P/E ratio 2020 21,1x
EV / Sales2019 6,97x
EV / Sales2020 5,52x
Capitalization 544 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 49
Average target price 235,29  $
Last Close Price 190,84  $
Spread / Highest target 41,5%
Spread / Average Target 23,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK48.35%546 252
TWITTER1.08%22 889
MATCH GROUP, INC.59.95%18 791
LINE CORPORATION20.38%9 088
SINA CORPORATION-21.77%2 907
NEW WORK SE14.32%1 742
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group