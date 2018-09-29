Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK (FB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Facebook : says big breach exposed 50 million accounts to full takeover

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/29/2018 | 01:14am CEST
FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen in front of displayed binary digits in this illustration

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc said on Friday that hackers stole digital login codes allowing them to take over nearly 50 million user accounts in its worst security breach ever given the unprecedented level of potential access, adding to what has been a difficult year for the company's reputation.

Facebook, which has more than 2.2 billion monthly users, said it has yet to determine whether the attacker misused any accounts or stole private information. It also has not identified the attacker’s location or whether specific victims were targeted. Its initial review suggests the attack was broad in nature.

Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg described the incident as “really serious" in a conference call with reporters. His account was affected along with that of Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg, a spokeswoman said.

Shares in Facebook fell 2.6 percent on Friday, weighing on major Wall Street stock indexes.

Facebook made headlines earlier this year after profile details from 87 million users was improperly accessed by political data firm Cambridge Analytica. The disclosure has prompted government inquiries into the company's privacy practices across the world, and fueled a "#deleteFacebook" social movement among consumers.

U.S. lawmakers said on Friday that the hack may boost calls for data privacy legislation.

“This is another sobering indicator that Congress needs to step up and take action to protect the privacy and security of social media users," Democratic U.S. Senator Mark Warner said in a statement.

Federal Trade Commission Commissioner Rohit Chopra on Twitter said "I want answers" with a link to a Reuters story on the breach.

'COMPLEX' FLAW

Facebook's latest vulnerability had existed since July 2017, but the company first identified it on Tuesday after spotting a "fairly large" increase in use of its "view as" privacy feature on Sept. 16, executives said.

"View as" allows users to verify their privacy settings by seeing what their own profile looks like to someone else. The flaw inadvertently gave the devices of "view as" users the wrong digital code, which, like a browser cookie, keeps users signed in to a service across multiple visits.

That code could allow the person using "view as" to post and browse from someone else's Facebook account, potentially exposing private messages, photos and posts. The attacker also could have gained full access to victims' accounts on any third-party app or website where they had logged in with Facebook credentials.

“The implications of this are huge," Justin Fier, director of cyber intelligence at security company Darktrace, told Reuters.

Guy Rosen, the Facebook vice president overseeing security, said the flaw was "complex" in that it resulted from three failings.

A video upload feature should not have displayed on a user’s profile page when accessed through “view as," Rosen told reporters on a conference call. That alone would not have been problematic except that the video feature wrongly triggered the placement of the powerful login code. And it placed the code not for the "view as" user, but for who they were pretending to be.

Facebook fixed the issue on Thursday. It also notified the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation, Department of Homeland Security, Congressional aides and the Data Protection Commission in Ireland, where the company has European headquarters.

The Irish authority expressed concern in a statement that Facebook has been "unable to clarify the nature of the breach and risk to users" and said it was pressing Facebook for answers.

Facebook reset the digital keys of the 50 million affected accounts, and as a precaution temporarily disabled "view as" and reset those keys for another 40 million that have been looked up through "view as" over the last year.

About 90 million people will have to log back into Facebook or any of their apps that use a Facebook login, the company said.

Two Facebook users sued the company over the breach in federal court in California on Friday.

More than 6,000 users complained about the breach on Zuckerberg’s Facebook page.

“I’m so scared now. All my activities are on Facebook,” Mohammad ZR Zia, a 25-year-old college student in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, who has been using the social media platform since 2009, told Reuters. His account was logged out earlier on Friday.

The level of concern expressed on Facebook was enough that the company's automated system temporarily blocked sharing of some articles about the breach.

"Our security systems have detected that a lot of people are posting the same content, which could mean that it's spam," a message told users. Facebook later apologized for the misfire.

Facebook has suffered narrower breaches before.

In 2013, Facebook disclosed a software flaw that exposed 6 million users' phone numbers and email addresses to unauthorized viewers for a year, while a technical glitch in 2008 revealed confidential birth-dates on 80 million Facebook users' profiles.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil and Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru and Paresh Dave in San Francisco; Additional reporting by Christopher Bing, Jim Finkle and David Shepardson in Washington, D.C., Joseph Menn in San Francisco and Angela Moon in New York; Editing by Clive McKeef)

By Munsif Vengattil, Arjun Panchadar and Paresh Dave

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FACEBOOK
01:17aFACEBOOK : says big breach exposed 50 million accounts to full takeover
RE
01:14aFACEBOOK : says big breach exposed 50 million accounts to full takeover
RE
12:10aGoogle CEO will testify before House on bias accusations
RE
09/28FACEBOOK : Finds Security Flaw Affecting Almost 50 Million Accounts -- 5th Updat..
DJ
09/28FACEBOOK : network breached, putting 50 million users' data at risk
AQ
09/28FACEBOOK : says up to 50 mn accounts breached in attack
AQ
09/28FACEBOOK : says as many as 50mn users affected by new attack
AQ
09/28FACEBOOK : UK regulator to enquire if Facebook data breach has affected UK citiz..
RE
09/28FACEBOOK : How to Check If Your Facebook Account Was Breached
DJ
09/28FACEBOOK : Finds Security Flaw Affecting Almost 50 Million Accounts -- 3rd Updat..
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/28What You Need To Know About The New Communication Sector And Its Consequences 
09/28ALPHABET VS. FACEBOOK : Which Is Slowing Down? 
09/28REUTERS : Attempt to force Facebook Messenger wiretap fails 
09/28TWITTER : The Complete Research Report 
09/28Is Essex Property Trust Worth Its Premium Valuation? 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 55 650 M
EBIT 2018 24 809 M
Net income 2018 21 237 M
Finance 2018 41 659 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 23,16
P/E ratio 2019 20,20
EV / Sales 2018 7,91x
EV / Sales 2019 6,15x
Capitalization 482 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 46
Average target price 209 $
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK-4.32%482 021
TWITTER INC18.70%21 985
MATCH GROUP INC86.07%16 132
LINE CORP2.78%10 325
SINA CORP-30.50%5 007
DENA CO LTD-14.41%2 627
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.