Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK (FB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Facebook : shares could hit $160 in 2019 - Citron

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/26/2018 | 04:54pm CET
FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Facebook logo in this picture illustration

(Reuters) - Short-seller Citron Research on Wednesday backed Facebook Inc, saying the stock could hit $160 (126.13 pounds) in 2019 as the company's revenue and user base have seen little impact from the reported data scandals and privacy issues this year.

Shares of the social network rose as much as 4.4 percent to $129.57 after Citron's report. They are down 28 percent this year.

"We believe investors will be rewarded by the shift of user behaviour to Instagram shopping and the personalisation of the commerce process," according to Citron's research note.

Citron said Facebook has come a long way, turning the short-seller from a "one-time sceptic to a major bull".

"As investors have become overly concerned about the short-term noise of privacy and propaganda, they have forgotten to look at the earnings power and potential of the most advanced advertising tool with global reach in messaging, networking, and the future of shopping," the short-seller said.

(Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FACEBOOK
04:54pFACEBOOK : shares could hit $160 in 2019 - Citron
RE
04:18pTech, retailers lead modest Wall Street rebound
RE
12/24FACEBOOK : Five New CMOs in the Spotlight in 2019
DJ
12/24FACEBOOK : At Facebook, an Effort to Avoid Partisan Bias Claims
DJ
12/24FACEBOOK : Mark Zuckerberg Named Forbes Biggest Billionaire Loser Of 2018
AQ
12/23Australia's MYOB recommends KKR's lower buyout offer
RE
12/23FACEBOOK : is working on its on cryptocurrency
AQ
12/23FACEBOOK : Lonely Conservative Takes on a Power Position
DJ
12/23FACEBOOK DEVELOPING OWN CRYPTOCURREN : report
AQ
12/21MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Posts Worst Week Since '08; Nasdaq Enters Bear Market As..
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 55 353 M
EBIT 2018 24 506 M
Net income 2018 21 721 M
Finance 2018 42 910 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 16,82
P/E ratio 2019 16,50
EV / Sales 2018 5,71x
EV / Sales 2019 4,46x
Capitalization 359 B
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 50
Average target price 186 $
Spread / Average Target 50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK-29.70%359 080
TWITTER10.16%20 790
MATCH GROUP INC24.47%10 837
LINE CORP-23.23%8 204
SINA CORP-46.51%3 807
DENA CO LTD-23.84%2 532
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.